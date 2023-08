Outlaw v.s. PA Posse Battle Resumes at National Open in September

By Alex Nieten

MECHANICSBURG, PA (Aug. 30, 2023) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series sets course for Pennsylvania at the end of September for a prestigous crown jewel event at Williams Grove Speedway.

The Greatest Show on Dirt returns to the historic 1/2-mile speedway, Friday-Saturday, Sept. 29-30, to award $75,000 and the title of Champion Racing Oil National Open champion.

It’s a bucket list event for any Sprint Car fan, featuring one of the most impressive entry list of drivers for the year.

World of Outlaws stars like 10-time Series champion and six-time National Open winner Donny Schatz, four-time and reigning Series champion Brad Sweet, two-time National Open winner David Gravel and 2021 National Open winner Carson Macedo will lead the charge against PA Posse stars like five-time National Open winner Lance Dewease, 2019 National Open winner Brent Marks, 2016 National Open winner Danny Dietrich and more.

Last year, Dewease, of Fayetteville, PA and more than 100-time winner at Williams Grove, scored his fifth National Open title. There have been four different National Open winners in the last four events – Dewease (2022), Macedo (2021), Schatz (2020) and Marks (2019). And, in the last four World of Outlaws races at Williams Grove, there have also been four different winners – Rico Abreu, Logan Schuchart, Sweet and Dewease.

What you need to know:

Track:

1/2 mile in Mechanicsburg, PA

Track Record: TJ Stutts on April 8, 2023

Times (ET):

4 p.m. Pit Gates Open

5 p.m. Grandstand Gates Open

7 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available HERE

Last Year’s Recap Video (Oct. 22, 2022):



Previous winners:

2023 – Brad Sweet on May 12, Logan Schuchart on July 21, Rico Abreu on July 22

2022 – Brent Marks on May 14, Lance Dewease on July 22, Sept. 30 & Oct. 22, Brad Sweet on July 23

2021 –Carson Macedo on May 14, Aaron Reutzel on May 15, Sheldon Haudenschild on July 23, Brent Marks on July 24, Kyle Larson on Oct. 1, Carson Macedo on Oct. 2

2020 – Shane Stewart on July 24, David Gravel on July 25, David Gravel on Oct. 2, Donny Schatz on Oct. 3

2019 – David Gravel on May 17, Lance Dewease on May 18, Tim Shaffer on July 26, Donny Schatz on July 27, David Gravel on Oct. 4, Brent Marks on Oct. 5

2018 – Lance Dewease on July 20, Gio Scelzi on Sept. 28, Lance Dewease on Sept. 29,

2017 – David Gravel on May 19, Shane Stewart on May 20, Brock Zearfoss on July 21, Greg Hodnett on Sept. 28 (makeup from 7/22), David Gravel on Sept. 28, James McFadden on Sept. 29, David Gravel on Sept. 30

2016 – Lance Dewease on May 20, Daryn Pittman on July 22, Lance Dewease on July 23, Danny Dietrich on Oct. 14

2015 – Donny Schatz on May 15, Danny Dietrich on July 24, Stevie Smith on July 25, Stevie Smith on Oct. 4

2014 – Daryn Pittman on May 16, Daryn Pittman on May 17, Greg Hodnett on July 18, Lance Dewease on July 19, David Gravel on Oct. 4

2013 – Donny Schatz on May 17, Donny Schatz on July 20, Don Kreitz Jr. on Oct. 4, Fred Rahmer on Oct. 5

2012 – Fred Rahmer on May 11, Steve Kinser on May 12, Cody Darrah on July 21, Paul McMahan on Sept. 28, Donny Schatz on Sept. 29

2011 – Daryn Pittman on May 13, Greg Hodnett on July 22, Jason Meyers on July 23, Jason Meyers on Sept. 30, Jason Meyers on Oct. 7

2010 – Chad Layton on May 13, Fred Rahmer on May 14, Lance Dewease on July 23, Greg Hodnett on July 24, Greg Hodnett on Oct. 1, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 2

2009 – Greg Hodnett on May 14, Greg Hodnett on July 24, Greg Hodnett on Oct. 3, Cody Darrah on Oct. 3 (Completion of July 25 event)

2008 – Steve Kinser on May 15, Daryn Pittman on July 18, Donny Schatz on July 19

2007 – Donny Schatz on May 17, Donny Schatz on May 18, Donny Schatz on July 19, Brian Leppo on July 20, Donny Schatz on July 21, Donny Schatz on Sept. 29

2006 – Fred Rahmer on May 26, Fred Rahmer on May 27, Terry McCarl on July 20, Craig Dollansky on July 21, Daryn Pittman on July 22, Jason Solwold on Sept. 29, Doug Esh on Sept. 30

2005 – Craig Dollansky on May 26, Steve Kinser on May 27, Jason Johnson on July 21, Paul McMahan on July 23, Fred Rahmer on July 23, Donny Schatz on Oct. 1

2004 – Fred Rahmer on May 27, Don Kreitz Jr. on May 28, Lance Dewease on July 23, Danny Lasoski on July 24, Mark Smith on Oct. 1, Donny Schatz on Oct. 2

2003 – Don Kreitz, Jr. on July 24, Donny Schatz on July 25, Donny Schatz on July 26, Donny Schatz on Oct. 3, Steve Kinser on Oct. 4

2002 – Steve Kinser on May 16, Danny Lasoski on July 25, Joey Saldana on July 26, Greg Hodnett on July 27, Lance Dewease on Sept. 28

2001 – Donny Schatz on May 17, Donny Schatz on July 26 (completed May 18 event), Donny Schatz on July 26, Don Kreitz Jr., on July 27, Tim Shaffer on Sept. 28, Lance Dewease on Sept. 29

2000 – Mark Kinser on May 18, Fred Rahmer on May 19, Lance Dewease on July 27, Sammy Swindell on July 29, Steve Kinser on Sept. 29, Donny Schatz on Sept. 30

1999 – Mark Kinser on May 27, Steve Kinser on May 28, Mark Kinser on July 29, Mark Kinser on July 30, Cris Eash on Oct. 1, Mark Kinser on Oct. 2

1998 – Mark Kinser on May 21, Johnny Herrera on May 22, Stevie Smith on May 29, Kevin Gobrecht on July 31, Mark Kinser on Oct. 2

1997 – Sammy Swindell on May 22, Mark Kinser on May 23, Jac Haudenschild on May 30, Mark Kinser on July 31, Mark Kinser on Aug. 1, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 3, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 4

1996 – Johnny Herrera on May 24, Mark Kinser on May 25, Steve Kinser on May 31, Steve Kinser on Aug. 1, Mark Kinser on Aug. 2, Lance Dewease on Oct. 4, Lance Dewease on Oct. 5

1995 – Steve Kinser on May 26, Dave Blaney on Aug. 3, Mark Kinser on Aug. 4, Mark Kinser on Sept. 29, Mark Kinser on Sept. 30

1994 – Dave Blaney on May 26, Steve Kinser on May 27, Andy Hillenburg on June 3, Jeff Swindell on Aug. 4, Sammy Swindell on Aug. 5, Lance Dewease on Sept. 30, Steve Kinser on Oct. 1

1993 – Dave Blaney on May 27, Don Kreitz Jr., on May 28, Dave Blaney on June 4, Steve Kinser on Aug. 5, Steve Kinser on Oct. 1, Don Kreitz Jr. on Oct. 3

1992 – Mark Kinser on May 21, Don Kreitz Jr., on May 22, Don Kreitz Jr., on May 29, Steve Kinser on July 30, Steve Kinser on July 31, Keith Kauffman on Oct. 2, Steve Kinser on Oct. 3

1991 – Steve Kinser on May 23, Steve Kinser on May 24, Sammy Swindell on May 31, Mark Kinser on Aug. 1, Steve Kinser on Aug. 2, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 4, Stevie Smith on Oct. 6

1990 – Steve Kinser on May 24, Steve Kinser on May 25, Sammy Swindell on June 1, Steve Kinser on Aug. 2, Steve Kinser on Aug. 3, Steve Kinser on Sept. 28, Steve Kinser on Sept. 29

1989 – Bobby Allen on May 25, Sammy Swindell on May 26, Bobby Allen on June 2, Bobby Davis Jr., on July 27, Bobby Davis Jr., on July 28, Stevie Smith on Sept. 29, Stevie Smith on Sept. 30

1988 – Bobby Davis, Jr. on May 26, Bobby Davis Jr., on May 27, Mark Kinser on June 3, Cris Eash on July 28, Steve Kinser on July 29

1987 – Ron Shuman on May 21, Steve Kinser on May 22, Steve Kinser on May 29, Steve Kinser on July 30, Steve Kinser on July 31

1986 – Doug Wolfgang on May 22, Doug Wolfgang on May 23, Bobby Allen on May 30, Jac Haudenschild on July 31, Bobby Allen on Aug. 1

1985 – Keith Kauffman on May 24, Steve Kinser on May 31, Sammy Swindell on Aug. 1, Doug Wolfgang on Aug. 2

1984 – Steve Kinser on May 24, Steve Kinser on May 25, Sammy Swindell on Aug. 1, Brad Doty on Aug. 2, Steve Kinser on Aug. 3

1983 – Bobby Davis, Jr. on May 26, Bobby Davis Jr., on May 27, Steve Kinser on Aug. 4, Sammy Swindell on Aug. 5

1982 – Sammy Swindell on May 13, Bobby Allen on May 14, Bobby Allen on May 21

1981 – Steve Kinser on June 5, Steve Kinser on June 12

1980 – Sammy Swindell on May 16, Bill Stief on July 25, Keith Kauffman on July 26

1979 – Lynn Paxton on July 27

1978 – Kramer Williamson on Sept. 24

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.