Ayrton Gennetten Gains Night One Victory with POWRi 410 BOSS

Belleville, IL. (9/2/23) Ayrton Gennetten would make it back-to-back feature wins after leading the final ten laps of the feature to gain the win in the Night One running of the Lake Ozark Speedway Triple Sprint Showdown for the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series to notch his third career win in an outstanding twenty-five lap feature event.

Running onto the smooth and speedy racing surface of the POWRi 410 BOSS home facility in Eldon Missouri would see Lachlan McHugh set the quick qualifying time of an 11.562-second lap with Kyle Bellm, Zach Hampton, Joe B Miller, and Mitchell Moore each earning heat racing victories with Lachlan McHugh gaining the event high point qualifier award and pole starting position for the headlining Night One feature.

Going into the initial green flag start with McHugh and Ayrton Gennetten lined up in the front row, Lachlan McHugh would speed into the early racing advantage as Gennetten, Will Armitage, Garet Williamson, and Joe B Miller battled within the top five.

Leading the first fifteen laps, Lachlan McHugh would seem to be the head of the field as Ayrton Gennetten would close quickly. Overtaking for the front, Gennetten would grab the lead as caution would bunch the pack back together.

Maintaining the front of the field for the final ten laps of the feature event, Ayrton Gennetten would hold all challengers at bay to earn his third career POWRi 410 BOSS feature victory with action aplenty throughout the intense event.

“I was really indecisive coming into the feature with the setup and I’d say it worked out, this was so much fun to race clean, and hats off these guys for keeping it clean.” said an elated Ayrton Gennetten in the Lake Ozark Speedway winner’s circle ceremony celebrations. Adding, “This was a really good night points-wise and payout, now just try to do it again tomorrow.”

Battling intently behind the leader late would find Zach Hampton finish runner-up from starting fifth with one-time leader Lachlan McHugh placing on the final podium placement from the starting pole position.

Garet Williamson would finish fourth from starting fourth as Steven Russell would hard-charge his way past eight other competitors to round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series at Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday Night.

Lake Ozark Speedway | POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series | 9/2/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Qualifying Time: 25-Lachlan McHugh(11.562)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 14E-Kyle Bellm

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 35-Zach Hampton

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

AFCO Racing Heat Race 4 Winner: 51-Mitchell Moore

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature Winner: 74-Gage Montgomery

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 25-Lachlan McHugh

Super Clean Hard Charger: 1JR-Steven Russell(+8)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 19-Ayrton Gennetten

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 2. 35-Zach Hampton[5]; 3. 25-Lachlan McHugh[1]; 4. 12X-Garet Williamson[4]; 5. 1JR-Steven Russell[13]; 6. 14E-Kyle Bellm[11]; 7. 16TH-Kevin Thomas Jr[10]; 8. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 9. 52-Blake Hahn[14]; 10. 7A-Will Armitage[3]; 11. 79-Gage Montgomery[17]; 12. 74-Xavier Doney[8]; 13. 91-Riley Kreisel[21]; 14. 87J-Jace Park[18]; 15. 9-Tyler Duff[9]; 16. 15-Jack Potter[20]; 17. 37-Bryce Norris[16]; 18. 3P-Russell Potter[23]; 19. 16THH-Kevin Newton[12]; 20. 2H-Ivan Glotzbach[19]; 21. 23B-Brian Bell[15]; 22. 51-Mitchell Moore[7]; 23. 00-Broc Elliott[22].

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 79-Gage Montgomery[1]; 2. 87J-Jace Park[6]; 3. 2H-Ivan Glotzbach[2]; 4. 15-Jack Potter[3]; 5. 91-Riley Kreisel[4]; 6. 00-Broc Elliott[8]; 7. 7B-Hunter Barron[10]; 8. 52D-Skyler Daly[5]; 9. 6-Corey Nelson[7]; 10. 99D-Tucker Daly[9]; 11. 3P-Russell Potter[12]; 12. 118-Jacob Bloodworth[13]; 13. 9C-Billy Butler[11].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14E-Kyle Bellm[1]; 2. 25-Lachlan McHugh[4]; 3. 12X-Garet Williamson[3]; 4. 16THH-Kevin Newton[2]; 5. 15-Jack Potter[5]; 6. 6-Corey Nelson[6]; 7. 7B-Hunter Barron[7]; 8. 118-Jacob Bloodworth[8].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Zach Hampton[2]; 2. 7A-Will Armitage[3]; 3. 37-Bryce Norris[1]; 4. 79-Gage Montgomery[5]; 5. 91-Riley Kreisel[6]; 6. 74-Xavier Doney[4]; 7. 9C-Billy Butler[7]

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]; 2. 23B-Brian Bell[1]; 3. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 4. 16TH-Kevin Thomas Jr[3]; 5. 87J-Jace Park[5]; 6. 00-Broc Elliott[6]; 7. 3P-Russell Potter[7].

AFCO Racing Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Mitchell Moore[2]; 2. 1JR-Steven Russell[5]; 3. 9-Tyler Duff[3]; 4. 2H-Ivan Glotzbach[1]; 5. 52D-Skyler Daly[7]; 6. 99D-Tucker Daly[6]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn[4].

Qualifying 1: 1. 25-Lachlan McHugh, 00:11.562[2]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:11.703[1]; 3. 19-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:11.705[15]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:11.708[23]; 5. 12X-Garet Williamson, 00:11.828[10]; 6. 7A-Will Armitage, 00:11.864[7]; 7. 16TH-Kevin Thomas Jr, 00:11.902[14]; 8. 9-Tyler Duff, 00:11.930[13]; 9. 16THH-Kevin Newton, 00:11.958[18]; 10. 35-Zach Hampton, 00:11.979[21]; 11. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:11.994[12]; 12. 51-Mitchell Moore, 00:11.995[22]; 13. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 00:11.998[17]; 14. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:12.014[6]; 15. 23B-Brian Bell, 00:12.035[24]; 16. 2H-Ivan Glotzbach, 00:12.127[20]; 17. 15-Jack Potter, 00:12.138[8]; 18. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:12.206[11]; 19. 87J-Jace Park, 00:12.209[16]; 20. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:12.248[3]; 21. 6-Corey Nelson, 00:12.253[19]; 22. 91-Riley Kreisel, 00:12.321[5]; 23. 00-Broc Elliott, 00:12.471[9]; 24. 99D-Tucker Daly, 00:12.935[28]; 25. 7B-Hunter Barron, 00:12.953[27]; 26. 9C-Billy Butler, 00:13.014[25]; 27. 3P-Russell Potter, 00:13.116[29]; 28. 52D-Skyler Daly, 00:13.277[26]; 29. 118-Jacob Bloodworth, 00:13.480[4].

