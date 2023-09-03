BOSCHELE SWEEPS USCS SALUTE TO AMERICAN LABOR NATIONALS

By Roby Helm

EASTABOGA, AL – September 3, 2023 – Gavan Boschele of Mooresville, NC swept the three race United Sprint Car Series Salute To American Labor Nationals with a win on Sunday night in the 25-lap Feature Race at Talladega Short Track. The 15-year-old Chevrolet Development Driver also picked up victories in the first two rounds on Friday and Saturday nights at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, TN.

Boschele won every event he competed in at TST on Sunday night driving a car owned by NASCAR star Christopher Bell and Brian Kemenah. He won the eight-lap DHR Third Heat Race, and then earned the pole position for the Main Event by winning the six-lap Hoosier Speed Dash.

Boschele then led all 25 laps and beat Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS to the checkered flag by 1.468 seconds for his seventh win of the season. Hayden Martin of Olive Branch, MS finished third and fourth went to 14-time USCS National Champion, current point leader, and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Barlett, TN. Tucker Boulton of Brighton, TN was fifth.

Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC took the sixth spot, and Eric Riggins Jr. of Charlotte, NC came home in seventh. Jeff Willingham of Ripley, MS finished eighth, and Brandon Grubaugh of Ocala, FL was ninth. Dennis Misuraca of Sanford, FL rounded out the top ten.

In other preliminary action, the other two eight-lap Heat Races were won by Martin in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat and Howard in the JJ Supply of NC Second Heat. The 21-car field featured drivers from eight different states.

Boschele took command of the race at the drop of the green flag by taking the lead from the pole position followed by Martin who started outside the front row, then Howard, Gray and Mark Ruel Jr. of Jacksonville, FL. The caution flag came out on the first lap necessitating a complete restart. The top five to complete the first lap were Boschele, Martin, Howard, Gray and Moss.

Gray passed Howard for the third spot on lap three, and Howard battled back to regain the position on lap nine. Boschele had opened up a three second lead on Martin by the tenth lap. A lap 15 caution flag bunched the field back up for a restart with Boschele giving up a four second advantage over Martin.

Howard got by Martin for the second spot on the restart, as Boschele opened up a one second lead. Ruel passed Gray for the fourth spot on lap 17, but Gray recaptured the spot on lap 19, as Ruel began to fall off the pace and dropped to tenth. Ruel stalled on lap 20 to bring out the caution flag.

The top five for the five-lap dash to the finish were Boschele, Howard, Martin, Gray and Riggins. When the green flag came out, Boulton got by Riggins for the fifth position, and Moss went from eighth to sixth, dropping Riggins to seventh. Boschele pulled away from Howard to take his third straight USCS victory in as many nights.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are K&N Filters, Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Hero Graphics, DMI, J&J Supply of NC, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSC Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES EVENT AT TALLADEGA SHORT TRACK IN EASTABOGA, AL ON 9/3/2023:

FEATURE RACE – 25 Laps: 1. Gavin Boschele, Mooresville, NC (1); 2. Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (4); 3. Hayden Martin, Olive Branch, MS (2); 4. Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (3); 5. Tucker Boulton, Brighton, TN (10); 6. Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (6); 7. Eric Riggins Jr., Charlotte, NC (9); 8. Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (8); 9. Brandon Grubaugh, Ocala, FL (11); 10. Dennis Misuraca, Sanford, FL (14); 11. Joe Larkin, Suwanee, GA (13); 12. Evan McElhaney, Hernando, MS (12); 13. Danny Burke, Crosby, TX (16); 14. Sean Wimpee, Mobile, AL (20); 15. Brianna Lawson, Southern Pines, NC (15); 16. Jake Brashier, Denham Springs, LA (18); 17. Mark Ruel Jr., Jacksonville, FL (5); 18. Hannah Merritt, Nesbit, MS (17); 19. D.L. (Tank) Brashier, Ethel, LA (19); 20. Prestin Dalton, Millington, TN (7); 21. Lee Moore, Moundville, AL DNS.

HOOSIER RACING TIRE SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. Boschele; 2. Martin; 3. Gray; 4. Howard; 5. Ruel; 6. Moss.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL FIRST HEAT: 1. Martin; 2. Dalton; 3. Gray; 4. Boulton; 5. Misuraca; 6. J. Brashier; 7. D. Brashier.

JJ SUPPLY OF NC SECOND HEAT: 1. Howard; 2. Riggins; 3. Willingham; 4. Grubaugh; 5. Lawson; 6. Burke; 7. Moore DNS.

DHR THIRD HEAT: 1. Boschele; 2. Ruel; 3. Moss; 4. McElhaney; 5. Larkin; 6. Merritt; 7. Wimpee.