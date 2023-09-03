Colagiovanni Repeats at Brewerton with Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Brewerton, NY) | For the second time this season, Paulie Colagiovanni was victorious at the Brewerton Speedway with the Empire Super Sprints on Friday night.

Coming all the way from the 12th starting spot, Colagiovanni made quick work of the cars in front of him, moving into the top 3 by the halfway point, and then taking the lead and not looking back on lap 20 of the 25-lap event en-route to victory lane and the $2,000 winner’s share.

“We started 12th so we knew we were going to have to put some work in,” said Colagiovanni. “I knew there was going to be bite on the bottom, so I said I’m just going to go to the top and see what happens. Halfway through the race the track got worked through a little bit and the top went away and the bottom came in.”

By virtue of draw, Jordan Poirier and Danny Varin brought the 24-car starting field to the green flag. Varin jumped out to the initial lead, but on lap 11 relinquished it to Jordan Thomas. Thomas proceeded to lead until lap 20 when Colagiovanni got by him, but managed to hang on for a second place finish.

“Knowing where to go there at the end was key,” said Thomas. “I was just more or less protecting the bottom. We caught lap cars right when Paulie got by me, I don’t know if that made a difference or not. I would have loved to see another restart; I don’t know if it was tires or what but restarts I was really good.”

Danny Varin continued his streak of podiums by finishing third and rounded out the Ashley Lynn Winery podium on the night.

With 29 cars in the pits, three timed hot lap groups took to the track with Shawn Donath, Jacob Dykstra and Danny Varin earning Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards for their respective groups. In E&V Energy heat race action, Lacey Hanson won her first ever ESS heat race along with Joe Trenca and Jordan Thomas. The Dylan Terry Photography dash went to Dylan Swiernik, and the Lacaillade Masonry B-Main was won by Matt Tanner.

The next scheduled event for the Empire Super Sprints is tonight, Saturday September 2nd at the Fulton Speedway in Fulton, NY. For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), Twitter (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, September 2 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, September 8 – Utica Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY ($2,000 to Win Make-Up Feature from 8/4)

Saturday, September 9 – Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Full Results:

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. #10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[12]; 2. #79-Jordan Thomas[4]; 3. #01-Danny Varin[2]; 4. #87-Jason Barney[7]; 5. #99L-Larry Wight[20]; 6. 28-Jordan Poirier[1]; 7. #45-Chuck Hebing[5]; 8. #22-Jonathan Preston[3]; 9. #17-Sammy Reakes IV[8]; 10. #5H-Chris Hile[14]; 11. #98-Joe Trenca[9]; 12. #10-Jeff Cook[11]; 13. #90-Matt Tanner[19]; 14. #56-Billy VanInwegen Jr[15]; 15. #23-Tyler Cartier[18]; 16. 96X-Chad Phelps[23]; 17. #41-Dalton Rombough[24]; 18. #4P-Chase Moran[22]; 19. #13T-Trevor Years[21]; 20. #33-Lacey Hanson[6]; 21. #5D-Jacob Dykstra[17]; 22. #7C-Dylan Swiernik[13]; 23. #53-Shawn Donath[10]; 24. #36-Logan Crisafulli[16]

Lacaillade Masonry B-Main (10 Laps): 1. #90-Matt Tanner[3]; 2. #99L-Larry Wight[9]; 3. #13T-Trevor Years[2]; 4. #4P-Chase Moran[8]; 5. 96X-Chad Phelps[1]; 6. #41-Dalton Rombough[7]; 7. 52-Scott Kreutter[4]; 8. #X-Dan Bennett[10]; 9. 11T-Mike Thompson[5]; 10. #6K-Kyle Dutcher[11]; 11. #13-Keith Granholm[6]

DT Photography Dash (4 Laps): 1. #7C-Dylan Swiernik[2]; 2. #5H-Chris Hile[1]; 3. #56-Billy VanInwegen Jr[6]; 4. #36-Logan Crisafulli[3]; 5. #5D-Jacob Dykstra[5]; 6. #23-Tyler Cartier[4]

E & V Energy Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. #33-Lacey Hanson[1]; 2. #53-Shawn Donath[6]; 3. #87-Jason Barney[4]; 4. #17-Sammy Reakes IV[2]; 5. #5H-Chris Hile[5]; 6. #23-Tyler Cartier[3]; 7. 96X-Chad Phelps[8]; 8. 52-Scott Kreutter[10]; 9. #41-Dalton Rombough[9]; 10. #X-Dan Bennett[7]

E & V Energy Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. #98-Joe Trenca[2]; 2. #22-Jonathan Preston[1]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[4]; 4. #10-Jeff Cook[3]; 5. #7C-Dylan Swiernik[5]; 6. #5D-Jacob Dykstra[6]; 7. #13T-Trevor Years[8]; 8. 11T-Mike Thompson[10]; 9. #4P-Chase Moran[7]; 10. #6K-Kyle Dutcher[9]

E & V Energy Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. #79-Jordan Thomas[2]; 2. #10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[3]; 3. #45-Chuck Hebing[5]; 4. #01-Danny Varin[6]; 5. #36-Logan Crisafulli[1]; 6. #56-Billy VanInwegen Jr[7]; 7. #90-Matt Tanner[4]; 8. #13-Keith Granholm[8]; 9. #99L-Larry Wight[9]

Awards & Contingencies:

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #53-Shawn Donath; #5d-Jacob Dykstra; #01-Danny Varin

E&V Energy Heat Winners ($25 each): #33-Lacey Hanson; #98-Joe Trenca; #79-Jordan Thomas

Cobra Coaches / Dylan Terry Photography Dash Winner ($100): #7c-Dylan Swiernik

Lacaillade Masonry B Main Winner ($50): #90-Matt Tanner

PJC Spray Foam First Non-Qualifier ($50): #52-Scott Kreutter

Pinnacle Pole Draw Award ($25): #28-Jordan Poirier

PJC Spray Foam Hard Charger Award ($50): #99l-Larry Wight

PJC Spray Foam Reverse Hard Charger Award ($50): #33-Lacey Hanson

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($35): #5D-Jacob Dykstra

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place (5 gallons fuel): #98-Joe Trenca

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #10c-Paulie Colagiovanni; #79-Jordan Thomas; #01-Danny Varin