Allstar Performance Weekend Event List: September 8-10, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
|Mark Keegan Classic
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
|Mark Keegan Classic
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Can-Am Speedway
|Lafargeville, NY
|Action Sprint Tour – East
|Casper Speedway
|Casper, WY
|ASCS Northern Plains Region
|Gallatin Speedway
|Belgrade, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Georgetown Speedway
|Georgetown, DE
|United Racing Club
|Grondik Law Speedway
|Superior, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Legion Speedway
|Wentworth, NH
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|the Night Before the 50
|Red Dirt Raceway
|Meeker, OK
|United Sprint League
|Shelby County Speedway
|Harlan, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Shelby County Speedway
|Harlan, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Gold Cup Race of Champions
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|World of Outlaws
|Gold Cup Race of Champions
|Southern Oregon Speedway
|Central Point, OR
|Wingless Sprint Series
|Texarkana 67 Speedway
|Texarkana, AR
|USAC National Sprint Car Series / ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Thunder Mountain Speedway
|Brookville, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Utica Rome Speedway
|Vernon,NY
|Empire Super Sprints
Saturday, September 9, 2023
|Tulsa Speedway
|Tulsa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|All-Tech Raceway
|Lake City, Fl
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Big Sky Speedway
|Billings, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Buffalo River Speedway
|Glyndon, MN
|Red River Sprint Series
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|John Reeve Memorial
|Caney Valley Speedway
|Caney, KS
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|Casper Speedway
|Casper, WY
|ASCS Northern Plains Region
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|Midwest Power Series
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
|Richert Memorial
|El Paso County Raceway
|Calhan, CO
|ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprints
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
|AFCS Championship
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
|AFCS Championship
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Hartford Speedway Park
|Hartford, MI
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|GLSS Championship Night
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jackson Motor Speedway
|Byram, MS
|Capital City Sprints
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lorain Raceway Park
|South Amherst, OH
|500 Sprint Car Tour
|Lorain Raceway Park
|South Amherst, OH
|Outlaw 350 SuperModified Series
|Lorain Raceway Park
|South Amherst, OH
|USSA Kenyon Midget Car Series
|Macon Speedway
|Macon, IL
|Midwest Open Wheel Association
|Magic Valley Speedway
|Twin Falls, ID
|Speed Tour Sprint Cars
|Marion Center Raceway
|Marion Center, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Merrittville Speedway
|Thorold, ONT
|Southern Ontario Sprints
|Don Turner Memorial
|New London-Waterford Speedbowl
|Waterford, CT
|350 Super Modified Atlantic Charter
|Championship Weekend
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Tuscarora 50
|Red Hill Raceway
|Sumner, Il
|Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Red Hill Raceway
|Sumner, Il
|Steel Block Sprints
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Route 66 Motor Speedway
|Amarillo, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Apple Fest Nationals
|Shelby County Speedway
|Harlan, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Shelby County Speedway
|Harlan, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Shenandoah Speedway
|Shenahdoah, VA
|USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|World of Outlaws
|Gold Cup Race of Champions
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Sportsman Sprints
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Skyline Raceway Motorsports Park
|Courtland, NY
|CRSA Sprints
|South Sound Speedway
|Rochester, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Southern Oregon Speedway
|Central Point, OR
|Wingless Sprint Series
|St. Francois County Raceway
|Farmington, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Texana Raceway Park
|Edna, TX
|Southern United Sprints
|Texarkana 67 Speedway
|Texarkana, AR
|USAC National Sprint Car Series / ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Twin City Raceway
|Kenai, AK
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|New Mexico Motor Racing Association / POWRi Vado 360 Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Valley Speedway
|Grain Valley, MO
|USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Senior Sprints
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|USAC Western States Midget Car Series
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|VRA Sprint Cars
|Weedsport Speedway
|Weedsport, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
Sunday, September 10, 2023
|Buffalo River Speedway
|Glyndon, MN
|Red River Sprint Series
|Concorida Raceway
|Concordia, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Malvern Bank Sprint Car Series
|Twin City Raceway
|Kenai, AK
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars