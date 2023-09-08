Allstar Performance Weekend Event List: September 8-10, 2023

_Top Features, Event List, Features

Friday, September 8, 2023

Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars Mark Keegan Classic
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars Mark Keegan Classic
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Can-Am Speedway Lafargeville, NY Action Sprint Tour – East
Casper Speedway Casper, WY ASCS Northern Plains Region
Gallatin Speedway Belgrade, MT ASCS Frontier Region
Georgetown Speedway Georgetown, DE United Racing Club
Grondik Law Speedway Superior, WI Interstate Racing Association
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Legion Speedway Wentworth, NH Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars Season Championship
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Season Championship
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA All Star Circuit of Champions the Night Before the 50
Red Dirt Raceway Meeker, OK United Sprint League
Shelby County Speedway Harlan, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Shelby County Speedway Harlan, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Gold Cup Race of Champions
Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA World of Outlaws Gold Cup Race of Champions
Southern Oregon Speedway Central Point, OR Wingless Sprint Series
Texarkana 67 Speedway Texarkana, AR USAC National Sprint Car Series / ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Thunder Mountain Speedway Brookville, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series
Utica Rome Speedway Vernon,NY Empire Super Sprints

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
All-Tech Raceway Lake City, Fl Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region
Buffalo River Speedway Glyndon, MN Red River Sprint Series
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars John Reeve Memorial
Caney Valley Speedway Caney, KS Oil Capital Racing Series
Casper Speedway Casper, WY ASCS Northern Plains Region
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI Interstate Racing Association
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI Midwest Power Series
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Richert Memorial
El Paso County Raceway Calhan, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing  Sprints
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars AFCS Championship
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars AFCS Championship
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints
Hartford Speedway Park Hartford, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints GLSS Championship Night
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jackson Motor Speedway Byram, MS Capital City Sprints
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lorain Raceway Park South Amherst, OH 500 Sprint Car Tour
Lorain Raceway Park South Amherst, OH Outlaw 350 SuperModified Series
Lorain Raceway Park South Amherst, OH USSA Kenyon Midget Car Series
Macon Speedway Macon, IL Midwest Open Wheel Association
Magic Valley Speedway Twin Falls, ID Speed Tour Sprint Cars
Marion Center Raceway Marion Center, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series
Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Southern Ontario Sprints Don Turner Memorial
New London-Waterford Speedbowl Waterford, CT 350 Super Modified Atlantic Charter Championship Weekend
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA All Star Circuit of Champions Tuscarora 50
Red Hill Raceway Sumner, Il Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Red Hill Raceway Sumner, Il Steel Block Sprints
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Apple Fest Nationals
Shelby County Speedway Harlan, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Shelby County Speedway Harlan, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Shenandoah Speedway Shenahdoah, VA USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA World of Outlaws Gold Cup Race of Champions
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Sportsman Sprints
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Skyline Raceway Motorsports Park Courtland, NY CRSA Sprints
South Sound Speedway Rochester, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Southern Oregon Speedway Central Point, OR Wingless Sprint Series
St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Season Championship
Texana Raceway Park Edna, TX Southern United Sprints
Texarkana 67 Speedway Texarkana, AR USAC National Sprint Car Series / ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Twin City Raceway Kenai, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association  / POWRi Vado 360 Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA VRA Sprint Cars
Weedsport Speedway Weedsport, NY Empire Super Sprints
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Buffalo River Speedway Glyndon, MN Red River Sprint Series
Concorida Raceway Concordia, KS United Rebel Sprint Series
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Malvern Bank Sprint Car Series
Twin City Raceway Kenai, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars