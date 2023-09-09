T.J.’s Takeaways From Friday at Port Royal

Wise and Courtney ending up first and second in qualifying was eye opening, particularly with Wise’s effort after being the 47th car to come out for qualifying and setting quick time. Both backed up those times with heat race efforts that landed them in the dash.

Courtney continues to rack up some amazing accomplishments such as being a winged and non-winged sprint car winner at Port Royal Speedway after his victory on Friday. Courtney was persistent at working the bottom of the racetrack and it paid off as he was able to find things at both ends of the racetrack that helped contribute to his victory and an eight-point cushion in the car owner point standings with the All Stars.

Wise has continued to improve throughout the season and seems to be clicking with his Rudeen Racing crew. Every time I take in and All Star Circuit of Champions weekend after covering other series the improvement Wise shows on track is noticeable.

Friday at Port Royal Wise went toe to toe with Courtney, Lance Dewease, and Logan Wagner. While he came out on the short end of the stick with two out of three, Wise clearly shows enough momentum with the Rudeen Racing team that Wise should continually increase the frequency of how often he gets the better end of a situation like Friday’s race at Port Royal.