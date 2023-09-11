Billy Kimmel Memorial And 358 Match Race Is Sept. 15 At Williams Grove

Mechanicsburg – Presented by Komatsu, Williams Grove Speedway will host the Billy Kimmel Memorial for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the lucrative Match Race for HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars on VP Fuels Night, coming up this Friday, September 15.

Action gets underway at 7:30 pm.

The return of the Match Race for 358s this week finds the limiteds racing for a total purse of nearly $21,000.

Contributors who have donated to the fantastic Match Race purse include Bill Devine and Dirty Deeds, Ephrata Recycling, JDI Site Prep, Mamma’s Pizza, Ant Bay, Mennonite Mafia and Powder Works along with Williams Grove Speedway itself.

The much anticipated Match Race will go 25-laps in distance while paying $2,027 to win and $702 just to start.

Derek Locke is the defending Match Race champion.

The 25-lap Billy Kimmel Memorial race will be part of the 2023 Hoosier Diamond Series for 410 sprints, paying $6,000 to the winner.

The Kimmel Memorial is scheduled each year in honor of the fallen sprint car driver from Mechanicsburg.

At the age of 27, Kimmel was fatally injured in a sprint car racing accident at Williams Grove Speedway in 2007.

Time trials will be used to set the heat starting grids. The fast qualifier will earn $300 as the Fast Tees Fast Time Award winner.

Steve Buckwalter is the defending winner of the Billy Kimmel Memorial.

The VP Racing Fuels Mad Scientist is slated to be part of the show for the fans along with giveaways from VP Fuels.

With 13 locations in the Williams Grove region, event sponsor Komatsu provides essential equipment, technologies and services for the construction, mining, forest, energy and manufacturing industries.

Adult general admission for September 15 is $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

