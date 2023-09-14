Starks Scores Seventh Victory of Season With 360 Sprint Car Win at Skagit Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (Sept. 13, 2023) – Trey Starks produced his seventh win of the season last Saturday at Skagit Speedway.

“It was a nice, steady, smooth night,” he said. “We haven’t run as much in the 360 this year and we hadn’t had a 360 win there yet until Saturday. It was nice to capitalize on our speed.”

Starks set quick time during qualifying before advancing from fourth to second place in a heat race. He gained two more spots in the dash to finish third, earning the third starting spot in the main event.

“We went out in the middle of the pack in qualifying and went quick time,” he said. “We got to second in the heat race and kind of challenged for the lead, but it didn’t do us any good to push the issue. We drew the No. 5 in the dash and got to third. We used the dash as a test to see what we needed to do for the feature.

“The track was pretty wide and had a lot of room to race. I got to second on Lap 2. We had two or three cautions from early until I’d say Lap 19. I think we raced nearly side by side with the leader until Lap 18 when we took the lead. We worked through traffic. It was exciting and nice to race side by side with a guy and not worry about getting crashed.”

Starks will compete in both the 410ci and 360ci winged sprint car divisions this Saturday at Skagit Speedway. He enters the event leading the 410 track standings and he ranks fifth in the driver standings in the 360 division despite missing multiple races.

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 9 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 2 (4); Dash: 3 (5); Feature: 1 (3).

SEASON STATS –

27 races, 7 wins, 17 top fives, 18 top 10s, 23 top 15s, 24 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash.

