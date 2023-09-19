Cole Macedo Scores Win to Open Tom Tarlton Classic in Hanford, CA

PETERSEN MEDIA



“It was great to get back to my home track, and run well in front of family and friends,” Cole Macedo said. “To win the opening night of the Tom Tarlton Classic was great for our team, and then to lead laps during the Outlaws portion of the race in front of the entire Tarlton family was something very special.”

Thursday night the curtain was raised on the Tom Tarlton Classic as the 360ci’s took center stage. Macedo meant business, as he timed the Tarlton and Son Inc./Complete Parts and Equipment Solutions/Executive Auto Sales backed No. 21 in seventh fastest in time trials.

Picking up the win his heat race, the Lemoore, CA driver continued his stellar night as a win the Dash put him on the pole of the 25-lap feature event. Front the prime starting spot, nothing would deny Macedo from winning the opening night of a race that honors his Great Uncle for the commitment he has had to the sport over the years.

Despite a few caution flags sprinkled through the event, Macedo never wavered as he scored the popular win in his hometown.

Back in action on Friday night, Macedo was now chasing an even bigger prize with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car series invading the Kings Speedway clay.

Timing in eighth fastest in time trials, Macedo finished second in his heat race which was vital as it locked him into the ever-important Toyota Dash. Drawing the two, Macedo used the front row starting spot to propel himself to a win and put the Tarlton Motorsports entry on the pole of the Tom Tarlton Classic.

Slipping back to second in the opening stanzas, Macedo played the role of hunter well, as he powered his way into the race lead on the the sixth circuit to much of the crowd’s approval. Leading until lap 16, Macedo fell back to third before a misstep saw him slip back to seventh.

Getting back up to sixth, Macedo capped his night off with a sixth-place finish as the team made the trip north to Placerville Speedway to cap their stint with the World of Outlaws.

Timing in 10th fastest in time trials, Macedo’s fifth place finish locked him into the feature event as he lined up in the 20thstarting position.

On the slick Placerville Speedway surface, Macedo was able to pick up a few spots, but mounting a charge in heavy traffic amidst two and three-wide battles was tough.

In the end, the Lemoore, CA driver capped the weekend off with a 16th place finish.

“It is hard to be disappointed with our sixth-place result in Hanford, CA wit the World of Outlaws, but it was one I wanted to win very badly,” Macedo added. “Overall, it was a very fun weekend, and I’m thankful for the Tarlton’s and the Dyson’s for all of their support.”

Tarlton Motorsports would like to thank Tarlton and Son Inc., Complete Parts & Equipment Solutions, Executive Auto Sales, Kelly Moore Paints, Empire Machinery, Durst, Reston Enterprises, Bandy and Associates, FK Shocks, FK Rod Ends, System 1 Ignition, Vortex Wings, and BG Lubricants for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races: 52, Wins: 4, Top 5’s: 9, Top 10’s: 20.

ON TAP: Macedo and Tarlton Motorsports are idle this weekend but return to action on the 29th and 30th for the Cotton Classic and Morrie Williams Tribute in Hanford, CA.

