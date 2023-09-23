Danny Smith Wins Sprint Car Feature at Skyline Speedway

STEWART, Ohio (September 22, 2023) — Danny Smith won the sprint car feature Friday night at Skyline Speedway. Smith started sixth and drove around Zeth Sabo coming to the white flag for his first feature win of the 2023 season. Keith Baxter, Jac Nickles, and Bryan Nuckles rounded out the top five.
Skyline Speedway
Stewart, Ohio
Friday, September 22, 2023
Qualifying (2 Laps)
1. 29-Zeth Sabo, 11.030
2. 31-Jac Nickles, 11.178
3. 25-Chris Myers, 11.276
4. 002-Garrett Mitchell, 11.456
5. 1MC-Wayne McPeek, 11.482
6. 35R-Ron Blair, 11.506
7. 1B-Keith Baxter, 11.557
8. 59-Bryan Nuckles, 11.612
9. 57M-Tyler Newhart, 11.662
10. 4-Danny Smith, 11.712
11. 3V-Chris Verda, 11.739
12. 5M-Eric Martin, 12.049
13. 001-Greg Mitchell, 12.161
14. 44-Charlie Vest, 12.211
15. 9W-Lance Webb, 12.240
16. 7A-Dave Dickson, 12.508
17. SP00K-Anthony Gaskins, 12.595
18. 3M-Billy Morris, 14.306
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 1MC-Wayne McPeek[1]
2. 1B-Keith Baxter[2]
3. 3V-Chris Verda[4]
4. 57M-Tyler Newhart[3]
5. 001-Greg Mitchell[5]
6. 9W-Lance Webb[6]
7. SP00K-Anthony Gaskins[7]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 4-Danny Smith[3]
2. 35R-Ron Blair[1]
3. 59-Bryan Nuckles[2]
4. 5M-Eric Martin[4]
5. 44-Charlie Vest[5]
6. 7A-Dave Dickson[6]
7. 3M-Billy Morris[7]
Dash #1 (6 Laps)
1. 29-Zeth Sabo[4]
2. 25-Chris Myers[2]
3. 31-Jac Nickles[3]
4. 002-Garrett Mitchell[1]
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 4-Danny Smith[6]
2. 29-Zeth Sabo[1]
3. 1B-Keith Baxter[7]
4. 31-Jac Nickles[3]
5. 59-Bryan Nuckles[10]
6. 25-Chris Myers[2]
7. 3V-Chris Verda[9]
8. 35R-Ron Blair[8]
9. 1MC-Wayne McPeek[5]
10. 9W-Lance Webb[15]
11. 001-Greg Mitchell[13]
12. 57M-Tyler Newhart[11]
13. 002-Garrett Mitchell[4]
14. 44-Charlie Vest[14]
15. SP00K-Anthony Gaskins[17]
16. 5M-Eric Martin[12]
17. 3M-Billy Morris[18]
DNS: 7A-Dave Dickson