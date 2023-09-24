Seavey Wins USAC Sprint Car Portion of the 4-Crown Nationals

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 23, 2023) – Logan Seavey picked up his second feature victory of the night during the 41st 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway by winning the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series main event.

Seavey held off Justin Grant for the victory. Emerson Axsom, C.J. Leary, and Briggs Danner rounded out the top five.

USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series

41st 4-Crown Nationals

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Saturday, September 23, 2023

1. 2B-Logan Seavey

2. 4-Justin Grant

3. 47BC-Emerson Axsom

4. 15x-C.J. Leary

5. 39-Briggs Danner

6. 12-Robert Ballou

7. 21AZ-Jake Swanson

8. 23K-Thomas Meseraull

9. 33M-Matt Westfall

10. 5P-Daison Pursley

11. 5s-Chase Stockon

12. 26-Chance Crum

13. 15-Carson Garrett

14. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles

15. 87-Paul Dues

16. 3R-Kody Swanson

17. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett

18. 6-Mario Clouser

19. 49-Brian Ruhlman

20. 16-Kevin Thomas

21. 5x-Max Adams

22. 69-Brady Bacon