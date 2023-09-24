Seavey Wins USAC Sprint Car Portion of the 4-Crown Nationals

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 23, 2023) – Logan Seavey picked up his second feature victory of the night during the 41st 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway by winning the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series main event.
Seavey held off Justin Grant for the victory. Emerson Axsom, C.J. Leary, and Briggs Danner rounded out the top five.
USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series
41st 4-Crown Nationals
Eldora Speedway
Rossburg, Ohio
Saturday, September 23, 2023
1. 2B-Logan Seavey
2. 4-Justin Grant
3. 47BC-Emerson Axsom
4. 15x-C.J. Leary
5. 39-Briggs Danner
6. 12-Robert Ballou
7. 21AZ-Jake Swanson
8. 23K-Thomas Meseraull
9. 33M-Matt Westfall
10. 5P-Daison Pursley
11. 5s-Chase Stockon
12. 26-Chance Crum
13. 15-Carson Garrett
14. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles
15. 87-Paul Dues
16. 3R-Kody Swanson
17. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett
18. 6-Mario Clouser
19. 49-Brian Ruhlman
20. 16-Kevin Thomas
21. 5x-Max Adams
22. 69-Brady Bacon