Dan Kapuscinski Cruises to Small Block Super U.S. Open Championship at Lancaster Motorplex

Small Block Super Championship Series – OSWEGO, NY (September 25, 2023) – The Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series presented by Binghamton Truck & Tire Center made its first trip to Lancaster Motorplex on Saturday with former series champion, Dan Kapuscinski, cruising to a convincing victory worth $1,000.

Presented by MARDON and Larkin Mowing, Kapuscinski’s win was his second consecutive on the series trail coming on the heels of his John Burr Classic championship just last weekend at Evans Mills Raceway Park.

“This track (Lancaster) is so much fun to get around,” said Kapuscinski. “We had to be patient early on to get in position and once we got to second I could see Camden (Proud) was starting to get a little tight. He slipped off of two just enough to give us a run and we were able to make it stick into turn three. Thanks to Lancaster for having us and all the teams for coming out to support this race. I hope we get to come back.”

After leading the first eleven laps, Camden Proud held onto the second position with DJ Shuman joining Kapuscinski and Proud on the podium.

The 2022 SBSCS Rookie of the Year, Drew Pascuzzi, started the 25-lap main event from the pole position with Proud to his outside. At the drop of the green, Proud rushed to the race lead with Pascuzzi tucking into second ahead of Joe Papin, Kapuscinski and Lou LeVea Jr.

Papin, a Modified regular at Evans Mills Raceway Park, was filling in for Jesse Bearup in the Bearup Racing No. 37. With Papin at the wheel, the Bearup Racing team secured the overall SBSCS championship by merely taking the green flag in the series finale.

Fortunately for the Bearup team, that was all that needed to be done, as Papin made contact with Pascuzzi while running for second early on which resulted in the races only caution and sent both cars to the tail of the field.

The incident would see Proud restart at the point ahead of Kapuscinski and LeVea.

Proud would again get the jump on the restart with Kapuscinski settling into second. The lead duo would then check away from the field out front in a battle for the top spot.

Just prior to halfway, Kapuscinski made his move on Proud, sliding underneath Proud out of turn two before finishing the pass for the lead into the third turn. From there Kapuscinski would run untouched to the race win by nearly 6-seconds.

Shuman made a solid drive from sixth to the third position in the late going to land on the podium with LeVea Jr. and 2023 SBSCS driver champion, Noah Ratcliff, filling the top five positions.

Driving back to the sixth position from his early incident, Papin would claim the DKMP Rookie of the Race award worth $50.

Proud and Kapuscinski drove to qualifier wins earlier in the afternoon.

To learn more contact series promoter Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or email dkapuscinski00@gmail.com.

SBSCS Partners: Jake’s Automotive, Binghamton Truck & Tire Center, Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions, UltimateQM.com, Larkin Mowing, Rt. 37 Building Supply, MARDON, Race Wrap Group, Bill Moyer Memorial, GTR Promotions, DeStevens Fabrication

RESULTS

Small Block Super Championship Series U.S. Open

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Lancaster Motorplex

Lancaster, NY

Feature (25-laps, $1,000 to win): 1. 23 – DAN KAPUSCINSKI, 2. 54 – Camden Proud, 3. 62 – DJ Shuman, 4. 29 – Lou LeVea Jr., 5. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 6. 37 – Joe Papin, 7. 35 – AJ Larkin, 8. 72 – Drew Pascuzzi, 9. 10 – Mike Fowler, 10. 90 – Greg O’Connor, 11. 9 – Griffin Miller DNS

Heat #1 (8-laps): 1. 54 – Camden Proud, 2. 37 – Joe Papin, 3. 90 – Greg O’Connor, 4. 29 – Lou LeVea Jr., 5. 35 – AJ Larkin, 6. 9 – Griffin Miller DNS

Heat #2 (8-laps): 1. 23 – Dan Kapuscinski, 2. 62 – DJ Shuman, 3. 72 – Drew Pascuzzi, 4. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 5. 10 – Mike Fowler