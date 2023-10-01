Grant Wins BC39 !

September 30, 2023 – The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Speedway, Indiana-Justin Grant won an exciting and wild Driven2SaveLives BC39 Saturday night over Emerson Axsom, Logan Seavey, Tanner Thorson and Thomas Meseraull.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 30, 2023 – The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Speedway, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – Driven2SaveLives BC39

FIRST C-MAIN: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Matt Westfall (#54 Bordner), 2. Kenney Johnson (#46 Johnson), 3. Randi Pankratz (#8 Pankratz), 4. Jeff Schindler (#8x Schindler), 5. Preston Lattomus (#23 Mounce-Stout), 6. Connor Wolf (#1G RAMCO), 7. Kevin Thomas Jr. (#1 Crouch), 8. Scott Evans (#118 Evans), 9. Josh Hodge (#5J Hodge), 10. Tommy Colburn (#10A MWR), 11. Wes Pinkerton (#9 Pinkerton), 12. Josh Bilicki (#7c RAMCO), 13. Adam Andretti (#44 Johnson), 14. Aaron Leffel (#11L Taylor). NT

SECOND C-MAIN: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Zach Wigal (#40x Mounce-Stout), 2. Brady Bacon (#21H TKH), 3. Nick Drake (#55D Cline), 4. Keith Rauch (#27 Bourke), 5. Chris Baue (#136 Baue), 6. C.J. Leary (#14 Legacy), 7. Bryan Stanfill (#75AU Griffiths), 8. Blake Brannon (#40B Brannon), 9. Landon Brooks (#22p RAMCO), 10. Mark McMahill (#10c MWR), 11. Kevin Cook (#9p Cook), 12. Justin Dickerson (#21D Dickerson), 13. Robert Carson (#99K LOK/Carson-Segur), 14. Don O’Keefe Jr. (#99 LOK/Carson-Segur). NT

FIRST ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Jacob Denney (#25 Malloy), 2. Ryan Timms (#67 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 3. Karter Sarff (#21K Sarff), 4. Daison Pursley (#19 Reinbold-Underwood), 5. Jake Andreotti (#25m Malloy), 6. Daniel Whitley (#58 Abacus), 7. Gary Taylor (#32 Dunlap), 8. Gavin Miller (#97 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 9. Kaylee Bryson (#89 CBI), 10. Bryant Wiedeman (#81 CBI), 11. Kyle Jones (#7m RAMCO), 12. Justin Zimmerman (#1z Zimmerman), 13. Trevor Cline (#55 Cline), 14. Chelby Hinton (#4 Klatt), 15. Randi Pankratz, 16. Kenney Johnson, 17. Matt Westfall, 18. Jeff Schindler. NT

SECOND ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Tanner Thorson (#88 Thorson), 2. Ethan Mitchell (#19m Bundy Built), 3. Logan Seavey (#57 Abacus), 4. Zach Daum (#7p RAMCO), 5. Jerry Coons Jr. (#85 Central), 6. Mitchel Moles (#19T Reinbold-Underwood), 7. Hayden Reinbold (#19AZ Reinbold-Underwood), 8. Jade Avedisian (#71 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 9. Jake Bubak (#27B Bourke), 10. Mariah Ede (#71E Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 11. Clinton Boyles (#11 Beierle), 12. Mitchell Davis (#56 O’Dell), 13. Brady Bacon, 14. Zach Wigal, 15. Nick Drake, 16. Keith Rauch, 17. Weston Gorham (#18N Gorham). NT

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER: (15 laps, top-8 transfer to the feature) 1. Jerry Coons Jr., 2. Mitchel Moles, 3. Hayden Reinbold, 4. Daniel Whitley, 5. Kaylee Bryson, 6. Gavin Miller, 7. Jake Andreotti, 8. Jade Avedisian, 9. Bryant Wiedeman, 10. Kyle Jones, 11. Jake Bubak, 12. Gary Taylor, 13. Zach Wigal, 14. Clinton Boyles, 15. Mariah Ede, 16. Chelby Hinton, 17. Trevor Cline, 18. Mitchell Davis, 19. Brady Bacon, 20. Justin Zimmerman. NT

FEATURE: (39 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (#2 RMS) (4), 2. Emerson Axsom (#68 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian) (1), 3. Logan Seavey (12), 4. Tanner Thorson (8), 5. Thomas Meseraull (#7x RMS) (2), 6. Karter Sarff (11), 7. Chase McDermand (#40 Mounce-Stout) (5), 8. Taylor Reimer (#25K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian) (3), 9. Jacob Denney (7), 10. Ryan Timms (9), 11. Ethan Mitchell (10), 12. Jerry Coons Jr. (15), 13. Zach Daum (14), 14. Daison Pursley (13), 15. Hayden Reinbold (17), 16. Cannon McIntosh (#86 CBI) (6), 17. Jade Avedisian (22), 18. Kevin Thomas Jr. (24-P), 19. Mitchel Moles (16), 20. Gavin Miller (20), 21. Jake Andreotti (21), 22. Bryant Wiedeman (23-U), 23. Clinton Boyles (25-P), 24. Kaylee Bryson (19), 25. Daniel Whitley (18). NT

(U) represents a USAC Provisional Starter

(P) represents an Indianapolis Motor Speedway Promoters Option

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 Emerson Axsom, Laps 3-8 Thomas Meseraull, Laps 9-14 Emerson Axsom, Lap 15 Thomas Meseraull, Laps 16-25 Justin Grant, Laps 26-31 Thomas Meseraull, Laps 32-39 Justin Grant.

ALSO AT THE TRACK: Scott Orr (#5s Hodge), Kameron Key (#21J THK), John Heydenreich (#22 Heydenreich) & Oliver Akard (#41 OMR)

**Adam Andretti flipped during the first C-Main. Josh Bilicki flipped during the first C-Main. Josh Hodge flipped during the first C-Main. Daniel Whitley flipped on lap 5 of the feature.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-1411, 2-Justin Grant-1186, 3-Bryant Wiedeman-1161, 4-Ryan Timms-1134, 5-Daison Pursley-1122, 6-Jade Avedisian-1110, 7-Jacob Denney-1061, 8-Gavin Miller-1018, 9-Cannon McIntosh-949, 10-Thomas Meseraull-922.

OVERALL USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-182, 2-Logan Seavey-143, 4-Justin Grant-113, 3-Emerson Axsom-112, 5-Shane Cottle-106, 6-Matt Westfall-105, 7-Robert Ballou-100, 8-Brady Bacon-92, 9-Chase Stockon-90, 10-Mitchel Moles-79.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: November 14, 2023 – Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, California – 1/3-Mile Dirt Track – November Classic

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Ethan Mitchell (12.028)

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts First Semi Winner: Jacob Denney

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Second Semi Winner: Tanner Thorson

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Last Chance Qualifier Winner: Jerry Coons Jr.

Green APU Green Flag Challenge First Lap Leader: Emerson Axsom

MPI Rookie of the Race: Gavin Miller (20th)