Saturday’s Longdale OCRS event moved to Caney Valley Speedway

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (October 2, 2023) – A last minute schedule change has moved Saturday’s AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Cars from Longdale Speedway to Caney Valley Speedway.

The OCRS will NOT be racing at Longdale Speedway this Saturday. The show will now be run at Caney Valley Speedway. It will be a full OCRS points show as usual.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. Driver draw is 5-5:30, drivers meeting 5:45, hot laps are scheduled for 6:15 with racing at 7.

Grandstand admission is $10, seniors and kids $5, 4 and under FREE. Pit passes are $30.

It is Pink Out Night and bicycle races will be held at intermission.

More information can be found at CaneyValleySpeedway.net and OCRSRacing.net.

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn

03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox

04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton

04/15 – Longdale Speedway, Zach Blurton

05/26 – Arrowhead Speedway, Sean McClelland

05/27 – Salina Highbanks Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/10 – Lawton Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/15 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Rees Moran

06/16 – I-70 Motorsports Park, Whit Gastineau

06/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway, Rees Moran

06/23 – Red Dirt Raceway, Rees Moran

07/15 – Creek County Speedway, Kyle Clark

07/29 – Caney Valley Speedway, Zach Chappell

08/19 – Elk City Motorsports Park, Johnny Kent

08/20 – Lawton Speedway, Danny Smith

09/09 – Caney Valley Speedway, Alex Sewell 09/30 – Salina Highbanks Speedway, Danny Wood

Top 10 Standings: 1. Danny Wood, 1705; 2. Johnny Kent, 1698; 3. Joe Bob Lee, 1653; 4. Sheldon Barksdale, 1602; 5. Zach Chappell, 1490; 6. Joshua Tyre, 1292; 7. Rees Moran 1214; 8. Fred Mattox, 1196; 9. Alex DeCamp, 1042; 10. Terry Easum, 1008.