Saturday’s Longdale OCRS event moved to Caney Valley Speedway

By John Rittenoure
TULSA, Okla. (October 2, 2023) – A last minute schedule change has moved Saturday’s AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Cars from Longdale Speedway to Caney Valley Speedway.
The OCRS will NOT be racing at Longdale Speedway this Saturday. The show will now be run at Caney Valley Speedway. It will be a full OCRS points show as usual.
Pit gates open at 4 p.m. Driver draw is 5-5:30, drivers meeting 5:45, hot laps are scheduled for 6:15 with racing at 7.
Grandstand admission is $10, seniors and kids $5, 4 and under FREE. Pit passes are $30.
It is Pink Out Night and bicycle races will be held at intermission.
More information can be found at CaneyValleySpeedway.net and OCRSRacing.net.
2023 Winners
03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn
03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox
04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton
04/15 – Longdale Speedway, Zach Blurton
05/26 – Arrowhead Speedway, Sean McClelland
05/27 – Salina Highbanks Speedway, Alex Sewell
06/10 – Lawton Speedway, Alex Sewell
06/15 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Rees Moran
06/16 – I-70 Motorsports Park, Whit Gastineau
06/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway, Rees Moran
06/23 – Red Dirt Raceway, Rees Moran
07/15 – Creek County Speedway, Kyle Clark
07/29 – Caney Valley Speedway, Zach Chappell
08/19 – Elk City Motorsports Park, Johnny Kent
08/20 – Lawton Speedway, Danny Smith
09/09 – Caney Valley Speedway, Alex Sewell 09/30 – Salina Highbanks Speedway, Danny Wood
Top 10 Standings: 1. Danny Wood, 1705; 2. Johnny Kent, 1698; 3. Joe Bob Lee, 1653; 4. Sheldon Barksdale, 1602; 5. Zach Chappell, 1490; 6. Joshua Tyre, 1292; 7. Rees Moran 1214; 8. Fred Mattox, 1196; 9. Alex DeCamp, 1042; 10. Terry Easum, 1008.