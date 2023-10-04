FUSON LEADS USAC WESTERN MIDGETS TO $3,000-TO-WIN “GEORGE SNIDER CLASSIC”

By Lance Jennings

OCTOBER 3, 2023… This Saturday, October 7th, the USAC Western States Midget Series will battle for $3,000-to win and a champion will be crowned at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP). Promoted by Larry Collins, the “Championship Night” and “George Snider Classic” will also feature the USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars and Southern California Dwarf Cars. Located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield, California, the Pit Gates will open at 2:00pm, Hot Laps are scheduled for 4:30pm, Time Trials at 4:55pm, and Racing is scheduled at 6:20pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at kernraceway.com or call 661.835.1264.

For those that cannot travel to the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

After the races, the USAC Western States Midgets and USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will celebrate their 2023 season with an awards banquet / after party. The event is nearly sold out, but interested parties can contact Stephanie Odom at odom.stephanie@me.com for tickets.

Thanks to an anonymous racing fan, Wireless 101, Hot Head Competition Engine Heaters, and Mitchell Vranjes Engineering of New Zealand, Saturday’s 30-lap “Sammy Bahr Main Event” will now pay $3,000-to win! The second to eighth place finishers will earn an extra $100. In addition, the seventh place finisher will get an extra $200 bonus from JT Engineering of New Zealand. Series officials send their thanks to everyone for their support.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MEMBERSHIPS / TEMPORARY PERMITS: All racers MUST PURCHASE their USAC license / membership or temporary permit (TP) online PRIOR TO THE EVENT at usaclicense.com. Season memberships come with extra insurance.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– MUFFLERS: Mufflers ARE NOT REQUIRED at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP).

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC Western States Midget Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

In addition to championship points, every event will award points for the season-long Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier Standings and the unsponsored Passing Master Standings. Drivers that finish in the top-3 in Woodland points will take home $500-for-1st, $300-for-2nd, and $200-for-3rd. Last season, Michael Faccinto earned Top Qualifier honors and veteran driver Randi Pankratz passed the most cars in the main events.

The “mighty midgets” have made two visits to the fast Kern County 1/3-mile oval. Cade Lewis topped the October 15, 2022 debut and Jake Andreotti topped this year’s return on April 29th. During the last visit, Andreotti also established a new track record of 14.729 seconds.

Fresh off his fifth win of the season last Saturday at Antioch, Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, California) leads the competition by 38-points. Driving Rusty Carlile’s #51 RacePa Motorsports / Van Meter Motorsports Spike, Fuson has also posted six Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, four heat race victories, three Ebbco Offroad / Wireless 101 Hard Charger Awards, nine top-10 finishes, and 93 feature laps led on the season. Brody has nine career victories and is tied with Bobby East, Tracy Hines, Kasey Kahne, Alex Schutte, and Rich Vogler on the series win list. Fuson will be looking to end his championship season with a KCRP triumph.

Cade Lewis (Bakersfield, California) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Racing Dean “Kiwi” Alexander’s #5K Wireless 101 / Mobil 1 Spike, Lewis ran second to Fuson last Saturday night and still has a shot at the title. To date, the young driver has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, three Ebbco Offroad / Wireless 101 Hard Charger Awards, ten top-10 finishes, and 16 feature laps led on the year. Cade has two career wins and will have his sights on claiming the championship and his second “George Snider Classic.”

After finishing sixth at Antioch, C.J. Sarna (Brea, California) has taken over third in the USAC Western States Midget point chase. At press time, the owner/driver of the #20 ZMax / Final Final Lifestyle Spike has seven top-10 finishes in the campaign. The 2007 Co-Rookie of the Year has one career triumph and will have his sights on winning the $3,000 “Championship Night” at KCRP.

Veteran driver Ron Hazelton (Chatsworth, California) ranks fourth in the championship point standings. Last Saturday night, the owner/driver of the #15 TRC Transmission / West Evans Motorsports Beast had a tenth place finish at Antioch Speedway after starting twelfth. To date, time, Hazelton has six top-10 finishes on the season and will be looking for the first win at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park.

Ben Worth (Coalinga, California) sits fifth in the USAC Western States Midget point chase. The pilot of Dean “Kiwi” Alexander’s #5V Wireless 101 / Mobil 1 Spike scored a thirteenth place finish at Antioch after mechanical issues ended his night. At press time, the 2019 Rookie of the Year has one feature win, one heat race victory, six top-10 finishes, and 31 feature laps led in the campaign. Worth has four career wins and will be looking end his season with a $3,000 payday.

Leading rookie contender, Ben Covich (Auckland, New Zealand) ranks eighth in the point standings. The owner/driver of the #65 Dean “Kiwi” Alexander / Matt Streeter Racing backed Spike has five top-10 finishes to his credit and will be looking the upset the field at Kern County.

While Ben Covich leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors, he is followed by Samuel May (Oxnard, California), David Gasper (Goleta, California), Kevin Gray (Yuba City, California), Garrett Twitty (Bakersfield, California), Brandon Wiley (Santa Maria, California), Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, California), Nicco Panella (Stockton, California), and Steve Hix (Ventura, California).

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Randi Pankratz, T.J. Smith, Danika Jo Faccinto, Robby Josett, Marvin Mitchell, Jake Andreotti, Jim Keene, “The Panda” Terry Nichols, Keoni Texeira, Braden Chiaramonte, and more.

The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP) is located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield, California. To get to the speedway, take Interstate-5 and exit at Enos Lane (CA 43, Exit 246) and drive to Raceway Blvd. The track is on the west side of the interstate. Adult tickets are $25, Junior tickets (6-12) are $10, and Kids Tickets (5 and under) are FREE. CAMPING IS FREE. For more event information, visit kernraceway.com or call 661.835.1264.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks BR Motorsports, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Ebbco Offroad, Esslinger Engineering, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Graunstadt Enterprises, Hoosier Racing Tire, Hot Head Competition Engine Heaters, Jordan Hanni Well Drilling, JT Engineering of New Zealand, Mitchell Vranjes Engineering of New Zealand, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Sidewaze Designs / Chris Ennis, Steve Lafond / Tear-Off Heaven Fotos, Tel Tach Digital Tachometers, Turn Fun, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Wireless 101, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the USAC Western States Midget Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: 1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto, 2019-Robert Dalby, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Blake Bower, 2022-Michael Faccinto.

2023 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 5-Brody Fuson, 1-Jake Andreotti, 1-Cade Lewis, 1-Caden Sarale, 1-T.J. Smith, 1-Ben Worth.

KERN COUNTY USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET TRACK RECORD: Jake Andreotti – 14.729 (04/29/23)

KERN COUNTY USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 1-Jake Andreotti, 1-Cade Lewis.

2023 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT STANDINGS: 1. Brody Fuson-752, 2. Cade Lewis-714, 3. C.J. Sarna-499, 4. Ron Hazelton-486, 5. Ben Worth-479, 6. Caden Sarale-404, 7. Randi Pankratz-403, 8. Ben Covich®-368, 9. Samuel May®-347, 10. T.J. Smith-279, 11. David Gasper®-264, 12. Blake Bower-255, 13. Danika Jo Faccinto-232, 14. Steve Paden-220, 15. Robby Josett-207, 16. Marvin Mitchell-206, 17. Kevin Gray®-174, 18. Bryan Drollinger-169, 19. Brandon Wiley®-166, 20. Jake Andreotti-160, 21. Garrett Twitty®-142, 22. Michael Faccinto-127, 23. A.J. Bender-113, 24. Nikko Panella®-104, 25. Mitchel Moles®-78, –. Chase Johnson-78, 27. Mike Leach Jr.-76, 28. Ryan Bernal-73, 29. Floyd Alvis-61, 30. Jim Keene-52, 31. Terry Nichols-42, 32. Colby Johnson-41, 33. Billy Rayburn-40, 34. Jerry Kobza-38, 35. Steve Hix®-37, 36. Keoni Texeira-10.

2023 WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY TOP QUALFIER POINTS: 1. Brody Fuson-54, 2. Cade Lewis-32, 3. Caden Sarale-17, 4. Ben Worth-12, 5. C.J. Sarna-11, -. David Gasper®-11, -. T.J. Smith-11, 8. Jake Andreotti-9, 9. Robby Josett-8, –. Brandon Wiley®-8, 11. Blake Bower-7, –. Randi Pankratz-7, 13. Michael Faccinto-6, 14. Danika Jo Faccinto-4, 15. A.J. Bender-3, –. Mitchel Moles-3, –. Chase Johnson-3, 18. Ryan Bernal-1, –. Garrett Twitty®-1, –. Ron Hazelton-1, –. Samuel May-1.

2023 SAMMY BAHR FEATURE POINTS: 1. Brody Fuson-633, 2. Cade Lewis-616, 3. Ron Hazelton-451, 4. C.J. Sarna-450, 5. Ben Worth-419, 6. Randi Pankratz-362, 7. Caden Sarale-351, 8. Ben Covich®-349, 9. Samuel May®-304, 10. T.J. Smith-241, 11. David Gasper®-232, 12. Blake Bower-223, 13. Danika Jo Faccinto-209, 14. Steve Paden-199, 15. Marvin Mitchell-198, 16. Robby Josett-180, 17. Kevin Gray®-162, 18. Bryan Drollinger-157, 19. Brandon Wiley®-143, 20. Jake Andreotti-137, 21. Garrett Twitty®-130, 22. Michael Faccinto-106, 23. A.J. Bender-99, 24. Nikko Panella®-98, 25. Mitchel Moles-67, –. Chase Johnson-67, 27. Mike Leach Jr.-64, –. Ryan Bernal-64, 29. Floyd Alvis-55, 30. Jim Keene-49, 31. Terry Nichols-39, 32. Billy Rayburn-37, 33. Jerry Kobza-35, 34. Steve Hix®-33, –. Colby Johnson-33, 36. Keoni Texeira-10.

2023 PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1. Cade Lewis-33, 2. Brody Fuson-31, 3. Ron Hazelton-25, 4. Ben Covich®-19, 5. C.J. Sarna-12, 6. Marvin Mitchell-11, 7. David Gasper®-10, 8. Samuel May-9, 9. Caden Sarale-8, 10. Steve Paden-7, –. Robby Josett-7, 12. Jake Andreotti-6, –. Danika Jo Faccinto-6, 14. Jim Keene-5, 15. Bryan Drollinger-4, –. Garrett Twitty®-4, –. Randi Pankratz-4, –. Brandon Wiley®-4, 19. Michael Faccinto-3, –. Ben Worth-3, 21. Chase Johnson-1, –. Blake Bower-1, –. T.J. Smith-1, –. Nikko Panella-1.