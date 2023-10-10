$8000+ up for grabs in USCS Flip Flop 50 Sprint Car Shootout

Atlanta, GA – October 8, 2023 – Over $8000 is up for grabs when the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars invade historic Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas on Friday and Saturday, October 13th, and 14th for the 15th annual USCS “Flip Flop 50” Sprint Car Shootout presented by Arizona Sport Shirts. The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour event is part of the K&N Filters $65,000 USCS Fall Nationals (2023) at the historic and legendary ¼ mile black Gumbo clay oval. The two-day racing event serves as the premier racing event at Riverside International Speedway each season.

The format for the “USCS Flip Flop 50” is a United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters original that is sometimes imitated, but never duplicated. The unique format features twin 25-lap main events with the first starting straight-up and the second starting fully inverted from the finish of the first.

Each of the 25-lap sprint car main events will pay the winner $2500 to win plus lap leader bonus money. The first USCS Sprint Car main event will be started straight up from the positions that drivers earned in the qualifying heats and the K&N Filters Pole Scramble on Friday night. The winner of the first 25-lap main event will be inverted to the final starting position in the second 25-lap A-Main event, that will start fully inverted from the finish of the first main event. Should the winner of the first main event also win the second main event from last position they will receive a $2500 Bonus for the accomplishment.

Winged Sprint Car drivers from ten or more states are expected to enter the USCS Flip Flop 50 field. Entries have already been received from Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, and Tennessee. A thirty plus USCS Sprint Car field has been the history on the USCS flip Flop 50, and this year appears to be one of the strongest and most talented group of entries.

Two well known National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductees are already among the entries. Both got their start at the historic West Memphis, Arkansas facility (Riverside Int. Speedway) as teenagers and went on to National prominence. The first would be 14-time USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee, who also leads the current USCS National point standings. The other is three-time World of Outlaws Champion, five-time Chili Bowl National Midget Champion, Sammy Swindell of Germantown, Tennessee.

The USCS presented by K&N Filters winged sprint car racing format on Friday night at 7:30 pm features a racing program that includes the sprint car qualifying heat races for Saturday night’s first USCS “Flip Flop 50”, 25-lap main event. The top eight qualified drivers via passing points then compete in the K&N Filters Pole Scramble sprint car event. The K&N Filters Pole Scramble finishing order will determine the line-up for the front four rows of the first of Saturday’s USCS “Flip Flop 50” 25-lap main events.

On Saturday evening at 6:00 pm the USCS winged sprint cars will contest a series of B-Main/Last Chance Qualifying races that determine the final line-ups for the first of the two 25-lap main events. The first main event will start the field straight-up from their final qualifying order and pays $2500 to win plus lap-leader bonus money. The second 25-lap main event will start with the field inverted from the finish of the first main event. The winner of the first race will start in the last position (22nd). That race will also pay $2500 to win. As previously stated, a bonus of $2500 will be paid to any driver who can win both races after winning the first sprint car main event and starting last (22nd) in the second event.

Joining the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars for the $65,000+ USCS Fall Nationals will be two other winged sprint car divisions. Those are the M.S.C.A. Winged 305 Sprint Cars who will be racing for $1500 to win in their 25-lap main event on Saturday night after running the same qualifying format as the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars on Friday night. The schedule also includes the USCS 600 Sprint Car Series for winged 600 micro/mini sprints who have a shot at $1700 in top prize money over the two nights. The Winged 600 Mini Sprints presented by Engler Machine and Tool will contest a complete racing card on both nights including the Qualifying Heats and Main Event(s)t. Friday night’s Winged 600 Mini Sprint main events pays $600 to win with Saturday’s USCS Fall Nationals Winged 600 Mini Sprint finale paying $1000 to win.

Additionally, the Riverside Modifieds also will compete on Friday and Saturday nights contesting an entire one-night racing format including their qualifying heat races and their $1000 to main event each night.

A top prize of $1250 in cash plus merchandise bonus awards are posted for the 15th Annual Mid-South Street Stock Challenge division that also runs its qualifying heat races on Friday night plus their own K&N Filters Pole Scramble. their B/Main last chance race(s) and 25-lap weekend finale will be on Saturday evening as well. Fans can expect two nights of wide-open racing to complete the USCS series’ 2023 visits to the historic speedway during their 75th season of auto racing.

Gates open in the pit area at 4:00 pm CDT on Friday night with Grandstands opening at 5pm. The driver’s meeting is at 6:15 pm and hot laps will follow with racing scheduled for 7:30 pm CDT. On Saturday the pit and Grandstand gates will open at 2:30 pm with the Driver’s meeting at 5:00 pm and hot laps to follow. Racing action kicks off at 6:00 pm

Friday Grandstand Admission pricing is $20 for Adults, Youth from 6-11 yrs. old are $5 and Children 5 yrs. And Under are Free. Saturday Grandstand Admission pricing is $25 for Adults, Youth from 6-11 yrs. old are $10 and Children 5 yrs. And Under are Free. Parking lot parking is FREE.

***Two-day discount Adult and Youth Grandstand Admission tickets will be available on Friday at the track. The pricing is $40 per Adult and $10 for Youth 6 to 11 yrs. old. Children 5 yrs. and under are still, FREE BOTH NIGHTS.

For daily updates and /or changes please like and follow the USCS Racing and/or the Riverside International Facebook pages. For USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters sprint car rules, schedules, point standings and other series info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097. For directions and other info on Riverside International Speedway please visit: www.riversideinternationalspeedway.com