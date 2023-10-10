Thunderbowl Raceway hosts the Trophy Cup Tune-Up this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…The Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars are locked and loaded to get one final crack at Thunderbowl Raceway prior to the Trophy Cup, as they headline a four-division extravaganza this Saturday in Tulare.

The “Trophy Cup Tune-Up” showcases the first Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Car event at Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway since May 20th and is the final race prior to the 29th running of the Trophy Cup itself next week.

Joining the program this Saturday October 14th are the Western RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars, the West Coast Sport Compacts, and an exhibition by the Legends of Kearney Bowl.

“We are excited to host the Trophy Cup Tune-Up race at Thunderbowl Raceway this Saturday,” commented track General Manager Josh Miller. “If you’re looking for something fun to do with the entire family, we hope to see you here in Tulare. We haven’t had a race in a while, so hopefully the fans can help fill the stands as we get ready for a pair of big weekends upcoming.”

Hanford’s DJ Netto has claimed two Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Car wins this season and will be a favorite come Saturday. The 2019 NARC 410 champion will be looking for redemption over the next week, after an injury during Trophy Cup last year sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign.

The other two KOT 360 wins this season at Thunderbowl Raceway have been pocketed by Lemoore’s Cole Macedo and Glendale, Arizona’s Ashton Torgerson respectively. Macedo, who pilots the familiar Tarlton & Son No. 21 mount, also claimed a Kings of Thunder triumph at Kings Speedway last month.

Everything this Saturday is a lead-in towards Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 29 presented by Rudeen Racing, which gets underway the following Thursday. The three-night event is set to pay a record purse with $29,000 in weekend earnings going to the overall champion. Just to start the 24-car finale on Saturday will guarantee a team $6,000 in weekend earnings.

Something new this year, on Wednesday October 18th (day before the race) Thunderbowl GM Josh Miller will be around the campground if you’d like to obtain your Will Call Tickets, or if you need to purchase additional tickets. By handing out will call tickets on Wednesday, this will help alleviate the line at the box office on race day.

Trophy Cup Tune-Up Details for October 14th:

Adult Grandstand: $25

Adult Bleacher: $20

Seniors Grandstand: $23

Seniors Bleacher: $18

Kids 6-12 Grandstand: $13

Kids 6-12 Bleacher: $10

Kids 5 & Under: FREE

Adult Pit Pass: $45

Front Gate: 4pm

Tickets can be purchased at the gate on race day. The pit meeting will take place at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5.

