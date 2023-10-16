Schatz with late move to conquer Lakeside

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (October 16, 2023) – Ten-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series champion and Fargo, North Dakota, native, Donny Schatz, is never out of the equation, and despite a tough weekend outing at the Port Royal Speedway “Speed Palace,” Schatz and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing rebounded as predicted and left Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, as winners, solidifying their fourth of the season.

“Nights like tonight help us,” Schatz, in Devil’s Bowl victory lane, said. “We tore up a car last week at Port Royal pretty badly. These guys put a new car together, and it’s that time of year where you’ve got to start trying some things, and obviously it was pretty good. The goal is consistency. We’ve got a lot of great partners here, and we want to win races and do the best we can for them.”

Schatz, now a three-time winner at Lakeside, simultaneously bumping his career total with the Greatest Show On Dirt to 311, earned his Harvest Rumble triumph with less than two circuits remaining, using the tricky bottom groove to sneak under David Gravel as the pair raced off of turn four. Gravel, who was utilizing the high side, found himself stuck behind a lapper, which allowed Schatz to use the low line to drive by each of them and take the white flag.

The victory allowed the ace of the Advance Auto Parts, Carquest, Ford Performance, MadJax XSeries, Curb Records, Sage Fruit, Absolute Automation and Security, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, Mobil 1, Hoosier Racing Tires, VP Racing Fuels, GEARWRENCH, No. 15 sprint car to snap a 26-race winless streak dating back to Eldora Speedway’s highly sought-after Kings Royal.

“I started out good. The guys unloaded, and we were right up there hot lapping and qualifying, so that always helps,” Schatz added. “It was really greasy on the top, and I knew it was going to come in at some point, but I don’t want to be the guy to find out. I’ve torn up enough stuff. I had to work the bottom in, and thank god we got it in before the rain. It worked out for us tonight.”

Donny Schatz and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing will continue their 2023 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series campaign with a two-day stay at the iconic Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, on Friday and Saturday, October 20-21. Dubbed Sprint Car Stampede, the weekend showcase will be the final event at Devil’s Bowl, ever.

Races: 66

Wins: 4

Top-5s: 21

Top-10s: 40