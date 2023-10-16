Trophy Cup 29 kicks-off this Thursday at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA – October 16, 2023…Enthusiasm is wafting through the air as one of the biggest weeks in California Sprint Car racing has arrived, which means only one thing, it’s time for Trophy Cup 29 at Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare.

The Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup presented by Rudeen Racing is not just known for featuring some of the best racing seen all year long, but it’s also well regarded for being held to benefit one of the truly great organizations around, the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

With the Trophy Cup’s donation last year, it brought the total amount of contributions to a remarkable $2,675,000 since the event was created back in 1994.

This weekend marks the 18th occasion that the Trophy Cup will be held at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare. All cars that start the Saturday A-main are guaranteed a record $6,000 in weekend earnings and the overall champion is guaranteed a stout $29,000 in weekend winnings. The three-day extravaganza on October 19th, 20th and 21st features a $225,000 overall purse.

Past Trophy Cup champs set to compete this weekend include three-time winners Shane Golobic from Fremont and Tim Kaeding of San Jose; along with single-time victors Buddy Kofoid from Penngrove, Rico Abreu of Rutherford, Bud Kaeding from Campbell and Willie Croft of Colfax.

“It’s been great to see the fan and team support continue to be outstanding at the Trophy Cup year after year,” said Thunderbowl Raceway Promoter Steve Faria. “The extra functions on the fairgrounds continue to create a happening at the event and one that people mark down on their calendar every season. I know we are looking forward to it and hope everyone else is too. Dave Pusateri and his entire team do an excellent job with everything. I know we’re honored to host the Trophy Cup for the 18th straight year.”

Adult grandstand tickets for the 29th Trophy Cup cost $50 on Thursday and Friday and $55 on Saturday. Bleacher tickets are $45 on Thursday and Friday and $50 on Saturday. Kids pricing and senior pricing is also available.

Tickets can be purchased starting at approximately 10-10:30am on Thursday behind the stands at the box office. It will then open at 1pm on both Friday and Saturday. The event has never sold out and plenty of tickets will be available. The pit gate opens at 10am on Thursday October 19th, with the drivers meeting around 3:20pm. Wheel packing, hot laps, qualifying and heat races will follow.

Something new this year, on Wednesday October 18th (day before the race) Thunderbowl GM Josh Miller will be around the campground if you’d like to obtain your Will Call Tickets, or if you need to purchase additional tickets. By handing out will call tickets on Wednesday, this will help alleviate the line at the box office on race day.

Following the races on Thursday will be Taco Bravo Fiesta Night featuring Tacos, while Friday after the races will be BBQ Night sponsored by High 5 Pizza and Catering. On Saturday afternoon from 11am-2pm Steve Faria and Thunderbowl Raceway will present the annual Spaghetti Feed.

The post-race parties start 20 minutes after the checkered flag with beer, water and soft drinks available for purchase inside. A donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation at the door during all these events is appreciated.

More info on the Trophy Cup, as well as an entry list can be found at www.trophycup.org

