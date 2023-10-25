2024 Chili Bowl Entries Open November 1

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (October 25, 2023) It’s almost that time of year. When preparations begin ramping up for the greatest Midget race in the world, and the first step, as always, in the chase for the Golden Driller is entering the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Opening Wednesday, November 1, 2023, entry for the 2024 event will be taken via mail to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112, by phone at (918) 838-3777, by fax to (918) 836-5517, and via email at chilibowlentries@gmail.com. The entry form has been sent to the post office and posted for download at https://www.chilibowl.com/resources.

Early entry is $150 through Friday, December 8, 2023. Starting Saturday, December 9, 2023, through Noon on Friday, January 12, 2024, the cost per entry goes up to $200. If entering by phone, the Chili Bowl office is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Each entry must include a current W9 to indicate who will receive payment. Entries that do not have a completed W9 on file will not be published or added to a qualifying night.

Changed just prior to the 2022 event, competitors under the age of 16 will be allowed to enter. All entries received by drivers under 16 years of age will go before an advisory committee. Only after being approved by the committee will a driver under 16 years of age be allowed to compete. A copy of a Birth Certificate will still be required to confirm the driver’s age.

The 38th annual Chili Bowl Nationals takes place January 8-13, 2024, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. Fans unable to attend the Chili Bowl Nationals can watch every lap live at http://www.floracing.com.

Monday and Tuesday reserved seat tickets are on sale now by calling (918) 838-3777, along with a few scattered, single seats for the entire event. Monday and Tuesday tickets are $60 each. Four-day tickets are $245, five-day tickets are $305, and tickets for the full event are $365, plus tax (8.517%) and shipping, which is $8 for orders up to 15 tickets and $10 for 16 ticket orders and up.

Domestic orders not held in Will Call will be sent via USPS Certified Mail. Each order sent will require a signature upon arrival. All international orders will be kept in Will Call. The offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT).

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 38th annual Chili Bowl Nationals

When: January 8-13, 2024

Where: SageNet Center (Tulsa, Okla.)

Address: 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Ticket Information:

Four-Day: $245

Five-Day: $305

Six-Day: $356

Tax Rate: 8.517%

Shipping: $8 for orders up to 15 tickets. $10 from 16 ticket orders and up. All international orders are held in Will Call. Orders are not accepted via Email or Social Media

Event Entry Information:

Discounted Entry: November 1, 2023 – December 8, 2023 ($150)

Late Entry: December 9, 2023 – January 12, 2024 ($200)

Return Entries To:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Email: chilibowlentries@gmail.com

No entry or financial documents will be accepted via Social Media

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2024

Instagram: cbnationals

Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2023 – Logan Seavey (Kevin & Jordan Swindell/Curb/Bertrand)

2022 – Tanner Thorson (Andy Reinbold)

2021 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel)

2020 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel, LLC-Mike Larson)

2019 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2018 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kunz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

O’Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions: Spencer Bayston (2023), Justin Grant (2022), Christopher Bell (2021 and 2020), Tanner Thorson (2019 and 2016), Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel, and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.