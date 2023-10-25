$7K-to-Win Season Championship Tulsa Speedway Return for POWRi 410 BOSS on November 12th

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (10/25/23) Initially scheduled as the ‘Dirt-Down in T-Town’ yet detoured due to a sudden downpour, the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series will return to the Osage Casino and Hotel Tulsa Speedway on Sunday, November 12th while crowning a champion in the finalization of the 2023 racing season.

Returning to Tulsa Speedway for the first time since the June 9-10 washout, that would witness Wayne Johnson clock quick-time and Scott Bogucki earn the first heat race win before the sudden downpour of rain, the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series will return to compete for the top prize of $7,000 to win on Sunday, November 12th.

Sunday, November 12 | Season Championship | Tulsa Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

General Admission: 4:00 PM

Driver Registration: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 4:15 PM

Engine Heat: 4:30 PM

Hot Laps: 5:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

FREE tickets are available by visiting www.stubwire.com/venue/tulsaspeedway/tulsa/5396/. Combined with the showcase of speed in Tri-City Speedway’s Salute to Service on November 10-11, the three days of Oklahoma wing-fest will find a $24,000-win on the line as well as the crowning of a series champion following the final feature of the year at Tulsa Speedway on Sunday, November 12th.

The payout for the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprints at Tulsa Speedway on Sunday, November 12th will be 1. $7,000, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,200, 5. $1,000, 6. $900, 7. $800, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12-15: $600, 16-20:$500. All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

POWRi Championship Point Funds for the 2023 season:

410 BOSS: http://www.powri.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=803351

All participants must be POWRi licensed members to receive benefits which include POWRi Member Participant Accident Insurance, annual point fund money, and contingency awards. POWRi Memberships are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909.

For more information on Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa Speedway such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit www.tulsaspeedway.com or on all social media platforms | 3101 N. Garnett Rd. Tulsa, OK 74116 | 918-437-7223

