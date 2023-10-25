Gravel Guides Big Game Motorsports to Electric World of Outlaws Win With Last-Lap Pass at Devil’s Bowl Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

MESQUITE, Texas (Oct. 25, 2023) – Big Game Motorsports driver David Gravel executed a last-lap pass to capture the final race at Devil’s Bowl Speedway last Saturday.

It marked the second straight season he’s won the final night of a track’s existence as he picked up the victory during the finale at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., last year.

The team was efficient throughout the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Stampede at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. Gravel qualified fourth quickest and won a heat race before he placed second in both the dash and the main event on Friday.

Saturday showcased second-place outings in qualifying, a heat race and the dash to once again line Gravel up on the outside of the front row for the main event. He used the entire race before making a move on the leader exiting turn four on the final lap, earning the triumph by 0.015 seconds.

“What a way to send off Devil’s Bowl,” Gravel said during a post-race interview on DIRTVision. “I’m sick of running second. I saw a stat that I ran six seconds in the last 10 races, so that was way too many. I was sending it no matter what. I know Carson (Macedo) and Brad (Sweet) were having trouble, but at the end of the day, I’ve just got to try to win races no matter what they do. Happy to finally get one.”

It marked Gravel’s first World of Outlaws win since July 30. The victory was his 11 th of the season with the Outlaws and 87 th career triumph, moving him into 10 th place on the all-time World of Outlaws wins list.

The winning performance also closed Gravel to within 50 points of the championship lead heading into the final World of Outlaws event of the season – the World of Outlaws World Finals Nov. 1-4 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C.

QUICK RESULTS –

Oct. 20 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas – Qualifying: 4; Heat race: 1 (2); Dash: 2 (3); Feature: 2 (2).

Oct. 21 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 2 (1); Dash: 2 (2); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

77 races, 12 wins, 52 top fives, 65 top 10s, 73 top 15s, 73 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Nov. 1-4 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C., for the World of Outlaws World Finals with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

