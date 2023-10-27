Short Track Nationals Rained Out

TEXARKANA, Ark. (October 27, 2023) – Excessive rain on Thursday has forced the cancellation of the entirety this weekend’s 36th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires & Ark-La-Tex Lawn and Landscape at Texarkana 67 Speedway the track announced via social media on Friday morning.

For more information regarding the 36th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires at Texarkana 67 Speedway, check online at www.67speedwayoftexarkana.com, call 870-648-5688 or email tcrawley87@yahoo.com.