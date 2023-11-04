Daison Pursely Takes Western World Opener at Cocopah

November 3, 2023 – Cocopah Speedway – Somerton, Arizona- Daison Pursely passed Matt Westfall on the second lap and led the rest of the way to win night one of the “56th Western World Championships presented by Avanti Windows & Doors and Yuma Insurance” Matt Westfall, Kevin Thomas Jr., Chase Johnson and C.J. Leary rounded out the top five.
AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS November 3, 2023 – Cocopah Speedway – Somerton, Arizona – “56th Western World Championships presented by Avanti Windows & Doors and Yuma Insurance”
WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-16.393; 2. C.J. Leary, 77M, Michael-16.429; 3. Daison Pursley, 21AZ, Team AZ-16.464; 4. Jake Swanson, 73X, Ford-16.498; 5. Kevin Thomas Jr., 15, Bonneau-16.605; 6. Chase Johnson, 73, Ford-16.779; 7. Max Adams, 44C, Corey-16.824; 8. Matt Wetsfall, 11C, Turner/Wheeler-16.830; 9. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-16.869; 10. Brody Roa, 17R, Dunkel/BR-16.939; 11. Logan Williams, 5W, McCarthy-17.026; 12. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-17.048; 13. Justin Grant, 37, Mitchell-17.061; 14. Tye Mihocko, 5, Mihocko-17.061; 15. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-17.117; 16. Braden Chiramonte, 73B, Chiaramonte-17.151; 17. Austin Williams, 2, Williams-17.158; 18. Tommy Malcom, 5X, Napier-17.210; 19. James Turnbull II, 2J, Turnbull-17.283; 20. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-17.307; 21. Austin Grabowski, 72, Grabowski-17.479; 22. Tanner Boul, 99T, Boul-17.481; 23. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.519; 24. R.J. Johnson, 2R, Yeley/Petty-17.547; 25. Grant Sexton, 22, Sexton-17.591; 26. Josh Pelkey, 12, Allen-17.646; 27. Logan Calderwood, 73C, Ford-17.681; 28. Dustin Burkhart, 21X, Team AZ-17.851; 29. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-17.932; 30. Patrick Krob, 3K, Krob-18.380; 31. Shane Sexton, 74, Sexton/Gatlin-18.436; 32. Justin Kierce, 43, Tuttle-18.559; 33. J.J. Yeley, 2Y, Yeley/Petty-NT.
FLOWDYNAMICS INCORPORATED FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. A.Williams, 2. Grant, 3. Thomas, 4. Lewis, 5. Moles, 6. G.Sexton, 7. Tafoya, 8. Grabowski. NT.
BILLSJERKY.NET SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Malcolm, 2. Roa, 3. Leary, 4. Mihocko, 5. C.Johnson, 6. Boul, 7. Pelkey. NT.
IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Sweeney, 2. Turnbull, 3. L.Williams, 4. Pursley, 5. Adams, 6. Bender, 7. Calderwood, 8. S.Sexton. NT.
WC FRIEND COMPANY FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. R.J.Johnson, 2. Westfall, 3. Swanson, 4. Chiaramonte, 5. C.Williams, 6. Davis, 7. Kierce, 8. Burkhart. NT.
FACTORY WRAPS SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Adams, 2. C.Johnson, 3. Davis, 4. Moles, 5. Grabowski, 6. Pelkey, 7. G.Sexton, 8. Bender, 9. Kierce, 10. Calderwood, 11. Boul, 12. S.Sexton, 13. Burkhart, 14. Tafoya, 15. C.Williams. NT.
FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Daison Pursely (4), 2. Matt Westfall (1), 3. Kevin Thomas Jr. (2), 4. Chase Johnson (7), 5. C.J. Leary (5), 6. Jake Swanson (3), 7. Charles Davis Jr. (11), 8. Logan Williams (10), 9. Tye Mihocko (13), 10. Austin Grabowski (17), 11. Austin Williams (14), 12. Tommy Malcolm (15), 13. Mitchel Moles (22), 14. A.J. Bender (23), 15. Brody Roa (9), 16. Josh Pelkey (21), 17. Verne Sweeney (18), 18. Max Adams (8), 19. R.J. Johnson (19), 20. Justin Grant (12), 21. James Turnbull II (16), 22. Grant Sexton (20), 23. Ricky Lewis (6). NT.
—————————-
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Westfall, Laps 2-30 Pursley
IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: Mitchel Moles (22 to 13)
WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Mitchel Moles