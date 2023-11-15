From David Sink
November 14, 2024 – The BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series (SSSS) released their 2024 series schedule today. There are currently twelve 2024 dates on the recently released schedule with series officials in negotiations and hopeful for a handful more at additional Florida speedways.
The SSSS is a unique sprint car series and one of a very few in North America that races from January through December. The 2023 series finale is scheduled for December 2 at Auburndale Speedway. The 2024 opener is scheduled for less than six weeks after the 2023 finale, giving teams a very short offseason and turn around.
The highlight of the 2024 schedule will be a return to Citrus County Speedway November 2, 2024, for the 3rd annual Sandi DeCaire Classic 41. This year’s 41-lap event paid winner Davey Hamilton Jr. $4100.
The SSSS is a 360/410 restricted winged asphalt sprint car series that competes exclusively in the state of Florida. The series will celebrate its ninth season of operation in 2024.
With only one race left on the 2023 schedule, current series points leader Daniel Miller looks to claim his first series championship at Auburndale final on December 2.
Jan 13 – Auburndale speedway
Jan 27 – Citrus County Speedway
Mar 2 – Citrus County Speedway
Mar 16 – Auburndale speedway
Apr 13 – Citrus County Speedway
May 11 – Citrus County Speedway
June 8 – Auburndale speedway
Sept 7 – Citrus County Speedway
Sept 21 – Auburndale Speedway
Oct 1 – Citrus County Speedway
Nov 2 – Citrus County Speedway (Sandi DeCaire Classic)
Dec 7 – Auburndale Speedway
SOUTHERN SPRINTS RELEASE 2024 SCHEDULE
From David Sink