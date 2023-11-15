SOUTHERN SPRINTS RELEASE 2024 SCHEDULE

From David Sink

November 14, 2024 – The BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series (SSSS) released their 2024 series schedule today. There are currently twelve 2024 dates on the recently released schedule with series officials in negotiations and hopeful for a handful more at additional Florida speedways.

The SSSS is a unique sprint car series and one of a very few in North America that races from January through December. The 2023 series finale is scheduled for December 2 at Auburndale Speedway. The 2024 opener is scheduled for less than six weeks after the 2023 finale, giving teams a very short offseason and turn around.

The highlight of the 2024 schedule will be a return to Citrus County Speedway November 2, 2024, for the 3rd annual Sandi DeCaire Classic 41. This year’s 41-lap event paid winner Davey Hamilton Jr. $4100.

The SSSS is a 360/410 restricted winged asphalt sprint car series that competes exclusively in the state of Florida. The series will celebrate its ninth season of operation in 2024.

With only one race left on the 2023 schedule, current series points leader Daniel Miller looks to claim his first series championship at Auburndale final on December 2.

Jan 13 – Auburndale speedway

Jan 27 – Citrus County Speedway

Mar 2 – Citrus County Speedway

Mar 16 – Auburndale speedway

Apr 13 – Citrus County Speedway

May 11 – Citrus County Speedway

June 8 – Auburndale speedway

Sept 7 – Citrus County Speedway

Sept 21 – Auburndale Speedway

Oct 1 – Citrus County Speedway

Nov 2 – Citrus County Speedway (Sandi DeCaire Classic)

Dec 7 – Auburndale Speedway