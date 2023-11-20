Over $300,000 in Cash and Contingencies Given Out at 2024 Knoxville Raceway Banquet!

By Bill Wright

November 26, 2021 (Altoona, IA) — Knoxville Raceway drivers, owners, officials and fans gathered Saturday night at Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona, Iowa. Guests witnessed over $300,000 in cash and contingencies handed out in an event emceed by track announcers Tony Bokhoven and Kris Krug.

The contingency package was headlined by a giveaway of six chassis. Owners present in all three sprint car classes was awarded a contingency (see prize list with winners below). The Knoxville Raceway Charitable Organization (KRCO) again will provide insurance for all 2023 Knoxville point eligible drivers.

After dinner, Race Director John McCoy addressed the attendees. In addition to the thanks doled out to those who make Knoxville Raceway what it is, he expressed his excitement for the 2024 season.

The Knoxville Raceway Safety Team was recognized, and received the quarterly National Motorsports Press Association “Pocono Spirit Award” for character and achievement in the face of adversity. The award in particular, was due to their heroic efforts in the Carson Macedo crash in June.

Drivers and owners outside of the top five in each of the three respective classes received their accolades.

The “Jr. Fan Club Driver of the Year” was announced. Chase Randall received his first award in that class.

Bob Baker, the Executive Director of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, presented the “Ralph Capitani Heritage Award” to longtime Knoxville Raceway and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum supporter, Don Long, who has been instrumental in not only those foundations, but many of the drivers at Knoxville over the years.

The “Lyle Boyd Hard Charger Award” awards the drivers who passed the most cars in A main events this season. AJ Johnson received the award in the Pro Series class, with Chase Randall (360) and Davey Heskin (410) receiving the award in their respective classes.

Tasker Phillips was named the “Most Improved Driver” in the 410 class, while Cam Martin picked up the honor in the 360 class. Chase Young won the award in the Pro Series class.

AJ Johnson (Pro Series), Garet Williamson (360), and Lachlan McHugh (410) were named “Rookie of the Year” in their respective classes.

The big hardware went out last to the top five drivers in the Knoxville Championship Cup Series point standings. In the Pro Series class, AJ Johnson (5th), Mike Mayberry (4th), Matt Allen (3rd), Chase Young (2nd) and Kade Higday (champion) were honored. It was Higday’s first career championship.

In the 360 class, Ryan Giles (5th), Clint Garner (4th) Jamie Ball (3rd), Garet Williamson (2nd) and Chase Randall (first-time champion) were honored.

In the 410 class, Lynton Jeffrey (5th), TKS Motorsports (5th in owner points) Aaron Reutzel (4th), Davey Heskin (3rd), Brian Brown (2nd) and Austin McCarl (champion) were honored. It was Austin’s second championship in the 410 class.

Contingency Winners by Draw (presented to owners)…

Pro Series Class:

Triple X Chassis: Joel Thorpe #3TJ

Vortex Wings: Matt Allen #17, Mayberry Motorsports #0, J Kinder #88

HRP Wings: Higday Motorsports #24, AJ Johnson #8J, Scott Stelzer #99, Doug Worthington #71

Schoenfeld Header, FSR Radiator: Lauren Wilke #41

Pro Shocks: Chase and Brittany Young #26

Hoosier Tire, Ten Pit Passes: Ryan Navritil #12P, Josh Jones #02s, Toby Mosher #55

360 Class:

Triple X Chassis: David Brown #7B

Maxim Chassis: Tyler Groenendyk #17

Winters Front End: RSR #83, Jerry and Jeff Smith #86, Jon Randall #9, DGRD #6, Chad Hughes #8H

Winters Rear End: Dan Henning #41D, JJ Beaver #B29, Collin Moyle #5m, TMAC Motorsports #24

Vortex Wings: Zoutte Motorsports #14, Nathan Anderson #17N, Boyd and Glenda Fluth #4G, Zoutte Motorsports #33, Leavitt Motorsports #22, Beaver Motorsports #53, Kelby Watt Racing #1K, Ryan Giles Enterprises #9G, Boyd and Glenda Fluth #40, Jamie Ball Racing #4w

Pro Shocks: Betty Gainey #6A

HRP Wings: Eckmann Family #1E, Catalyst Motorsports #99

FSR Radiator, Schoenfeld Headers: Johnny Anderson #7a

Hoosier Tire, Ten Pit Passes: Cam Martin #4

410 Class:

Maxim Chassis: Bruce Williams #7w

Triple X Chassis: BDS Motorsports #1, Jermiah Jordahl #3J

Winters Rear End: Billy Vielhauer #12x, Joe Simbro #56

Ti64 Titanium Kit: Deuce5 Motorsports #25, RSR #8

Mettec Titanium Kit: Kyle & Susan Phillips #3P, Cordel Pulkrabek #G5

Kinsler Fuel Pump and FSR Radiator: Matt Moro #2M, Goodno Promotion #22

Winters Front End: Carson McCarl #27

All Pro Cylinder Heads: Brian Brown Racing #21

KSE Steering Gear: Mania Motorsports #7TAZ, ML Promotions PC #9H

Sander Wheels: JW Motorsports #2, Country Builders Construction #88

BMRS Line Kit and FSR Radiator: Bobby Mincer #15JR, TKS Motorsports #2KS

Schoenfeld Headers and FSR Radiator: Team DGRD #6B