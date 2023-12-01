$100,000 ON THE LINE LABOR DAY WEEKEND AT SKAGIT SPEEDWAY’S SKAGIT NATIONALS

From Skagit Speedway

Labor Day weekend just became massive on the west coast! The inaugural visit of the High Limit Racing Series will see a six-figure payout to the winner on Saturday, August 31st at the Skagit Nationals.

“We’re taking sprint car racing to the next level on the west coast, we are here to shape the future of the sport. Sprint car racing is in a great place right now, the attraction and participation it’s bringing to the tracks is amazing. As owners we need to take a step forward to ensure the teams have the stability and assurance to keep growing. For the fans, we need to make sure these shows are an unforgettable experience year after year.” – Kevin Rudeen

In the last two years Skagit Speedway has increased the payout and winnings for all events. In 2024, with the addition of the High Limit Racing Series, the bar has been raised once again making this one of the largest paying sprint car races on the west coast.

The Skagit Nationals will kick off on Thursday, August 29th and conclude on Saturday, August 31st. Tickets, format, and complete purse will follow in the coming weeks.

Skagit Speedway

4796 Old Highway 99 North Road

Burlington, WA 98233

