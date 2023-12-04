Kasey Kahne’s #9 Hitting the Road Full-Time with High Limit Racing in 2024

By Brian Walker

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (December 3, 2023) – After building a World of Outlaws dynasty with 200+ wins and six championships over the last 15+ years, Kasey Kahne Racing will move not one but both teams to High Limit Racing in 2024. We already knew that five-time and defending champion Brad Sweet would take the NAPA Auto Parts #49 to the new series, and now it’s official that his boss Kasey Kahne is bringing the #9 to join him in the High Limit room.

The former NASCAR Cup Series superstar is no stranger to many of the 37 tracks scheduled for a High Limit event in 2024. In fact, in the early 2000’s before his rise into stock car fame Kahne won in midgets and sprints at venues such as Atomic Speedway, Eagle Raceway, Eldora Speedway, Grays Harbor Raceway, Lernerville Speedway, and Skagit Speedway, among others. A starter of four High Limit features in 2023, Kahne finished a season-high sixth at Grandview Speedway.

The most meaningful weekend on the 60-race schedule for Kahne will no doubt be his homecoming to Washington in late August for what is set to become the biggest Sprint Car event in state history. A native of nearby Enumclaw, WA, Kahne will lead High Limit into Skagit Speedway on August 29-31 for a record-setting $100,000 payday in the Skagit Nationals.

Kahne’s first full-time campaign with High Limit Racing begins on Monday-Tuesday, February 12-13 at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, FL, and concludes on Friday-Saturday, October 11-12 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. Along with a trio of six-figure paydays and 25+ races paying $20,000 or more to win, teams will also compete for a $1 million championship fund and an additional $100,000 points fund for the Midweek Money Series.

A busy week lies ahead for High Limit Racing with plenty of more news to come on the cast of 2024 High Rollers. Stay tuned to FloRacing.com to keep up with the incoming announcements.

For fans unable to attend the track next year, you will be able to stream every High Limit Racing event live on FloRacing.

