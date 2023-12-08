Championship Points Fund Increased, Milton Hershey School Sponsoring Appalachian Midget Week for 2024

By Jordan Delucia

CONCORD, NC (Dec. 7, 2023) – The 2024 Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota season is going to be a bit sweeter for drivers with increased points funds for the championship and Appalachian Midget Week.

Ten-thousand dollars have been added to the championship points fund and Milton Hershey School (MHS) has partnered with the Series to help double the Appalachian Midget Week fund.

A grand total of $90,000 – up 12.5% from 2023 – will be distributed amongst the top-10 drivers who contest all 30 events on the 2024 schedule. The champion will receive $30,000, with second taking home $15,000 and $10,000 for third place.

The new distribution works in conjunction with the Series’ tow money program started in March, awarding a cash bonus to each driver with perfect attendance for each track traveled to on the schedule.

FULL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS FUND

The second annual Appalachian Midget Week, the four-race swing through Pennsylvania, Aug. 7-10, will be sponsored by Milton Hershey School. The payout will be a $10,000 points fund to the miniseries’ top-five points earners. Drivers will be rewarded after the final race with the payouts being: $5,000 to the champion, $2,500 for runner-up, $1,250 to third, $750 for fourth and $500 for the fifth-place driver.

Chase McDermand captured the inaugural Midget Week crown in August, winning two of the three races contested en route to the championship check.

“As our partnership continues to evolve with World of Outlaws, we are thrilled to be part of this year’s race week in Pennsylvania,” said Nadine Krempa, MHS Senior Director of Enrollment Management and Family Relations. “World of Outlaws drivers have invested their time on and off the track to give our students hands-on learning experiences and introduce them to the racing industry. As a residential school, the race locations for this series are also some of our students’ hometowns, so it will be special for the communities to come together to support these drivers.”

The 2024 Milton Hershey School Appalachian Midget Week begins Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Action Track USA in Kutztown, PA, followed by visits to Linda’s Speedway (Jonestown, PA) on Aug. 8, Path Valley Speedway Park (Spring Run, PA) on Aug. 9, and closes with a visit to Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway (Newmanstown, PA) on Aug. 10.

Founded by Milton S. Hershey, and his wife Catherine, in 1909, Milton Hershey School is one of the nation’s best private schools, where qualifying students in pre-k through 12th grade live on campus in Hershey, PA and receive a high-quality education at no cost to the students or their families.

MHS has been a strong partner of the World of Outlaws family, forging a relationship in 2022 with its first at-track experience with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. This past May, multiple full-time Outlaws made a visit to the campus and students’ classes before taking part in the Hershey Sprint Car Experience at Hersheypark Stadium.

The school has also sponsored World of Outlaws CASE Late Models events, including the MHS Back-to-Class Showdown in September.

To learn more about Milton Hershey School, visit MHSkids.org.