Balog to Compete with the World of Outlaws in 2024

(December 15, 2023) — Bill Balog announced Friday he will join the World of Outlaws circuit full time for the 2024 season.

After following the Interstate Racing Association, the All Star Circuit of Champions, and a pick and choose schedule over the past several seasons to committing to entire Outlaw tour for the upcoming season. This also makes Balog eligible for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year award in 2024.

Originally from North Pole Alaska and how living in Heartland, Wisconsin, Balog, known as the “North Pole Nightmare”, is a 10-time IRA point champion and has a World of Outlaws feature victory in 20 16 at Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Balog scored nine feature wins in 2023 including two with the now defunct All Star Circuit of Champions and six with the IRA series.