Sprint Car Challenge Tour Announces 2024 Schedule

From Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, CA (December 15, 2023) — Russell Motorsports Inc. has officially released the 2024 schedule of events for the traveling Sprint Car Challenge Tour. The California based Winged 360 Sprint Car series is set to contest its seventh overall season, which offers another exciting slate of races.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour will compete in a total of 17 events, which gets underway with the annual “Spring Fever Frenzy” on Saturday March 30th, marking the first of three appearances at Placerville Speedway.

The tour then returns to Placerville on Friday May 31st for opening night of the prestigious 33rd annual “Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial.” It creates a massive double header weekend on the red clay, with the NARC 410 Sprint Cars in action the following evening.

Continuing to rise in popularity among fans and teams is the Merced Speedway, which is back on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour schedule. California’s top Winged 360 Sprint Car teams will invade the high-banked quarter-mile on Saturday April 20th.

The SCCT 360s return to Kings Speedway in Hanford for one show this coming season on Friday October 4th during the 39th annual “Cotton Classic.” It makes for another big weekend, as the NARC 410s compete one night later in the “Morrie Williams Memorial.”

The newly reconfigured Stockton Dirt Track will host two SCCT events this coming year, with those taking place on Saturday April 6th for the annual “Asparagus Cup” and Saturday November 2nd, which marks the 41st annual “Tribute to Patterson.” As is customary, the November showdown features championship night for both the Sprint Car Challenge Tour and the Northern Auto Racing Club.

The Petaluma Speedway again plays host to a pair of Sprint Car Challenge Tour events in 2024. Those dates will occur on Saturday June 8th and Saturday September 21st, as SCCT sanctions the $5,000-to-win “Adobe Cup” for the third time.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour will again sanction the annual “Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial” in Marysville, this year taking place Memorial Day weekend on Saturday May 25th. The Hall Memorial has certainly provided its share of thrills the last few seasons.

Returning to the mix once again, Antioch Speedway will host the Sprint Car Challenge Tour on Saturday June 15th. The Contra Costa County Fairgrounds venue has received several updates and a major facelift in recent years.

After missing from the schedule the last two seasons, the Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway returns for a night of hard-hitting action on Saturday October 12th. The “Trophy Cup Tune-Up” is the final opportunity for teams to get track time prior to the 30th annual Trophy Cup itself, which begins that following Thursday.

For the first time ever, the Sprint Car Challenge Tour will be part of Western 360 Speedweek in 2024, as the Western Sprint Tour in conjunction with SCCT presents the popular week-long extravaganza.

All the action launches at Cottage Grove Speedway on Monday July 15th and concludes at Placerville Speedway on Saturday July 20th. Visits in-between during Speedweek will be paid to Coos Bay Raceway, the Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Oregon, Yreka Speedway and Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is operated under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, which also manages the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com

Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour 2024 Schedule

Saturday March 30: Placerville Speedway (8th annual Spring Fever Frenzy)

Saturday April 6: Stockton Dirt Track (Asparagus Cup w/NARC)

Saturday April 20: Merced Speedway

Saturday May 25: Marysville Raceway (24th Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial)

Friday May 31: Placerville Speedway (Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial Opening Night)

Saturday June 8: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday June 15: Antioch Speedway

Monday July 15: Cottage Grove Speedway (Western Sprint Tour-SCCT Speedweek Opener)

Tuesday July 16: Coos Bay Raceway

Wednesday July 17: Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Oregon

Thursday July 18: Yreka Speedway

Friday July 19: Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico

Saturday July 20: Placerville Speedway (Speedweek Finale)

Saturday September 21: Petaluma Speedway ($5,000-to-win 13th annual Adobe Cup)

Friday October 4: Kings Speedway in Hanford (39th annual Cotton Classic)

Saturday October 12: Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare (Trophy Cup Tune-Up)

Saturday November 2: Stockton Dirt Track (41st annual Tribute to Gary Patterson w/NARC)

Saturday December 7: Awards Banquet at El Dorado County Fairgrounds

Image courtesy of Tim Holland