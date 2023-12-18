SOUTHERN SPRINTS ANNOUNCE NEW SERIES TIRE

From Southern Sprints

December 17, 2023 – Lakeland, Florida – The BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series announced today that the series will be using the American Racer Tire as the official tire of the series. The switch to the new tire will be effective immediately.

The series had utilized the Hoosier Racing Tire brand since the inception of the series in 2016. Recent material and tire shortages have seen price increase across the industry by tire manufacturers. After serious consideration, the series elected to go with American Racer to try to curb raising tire prices. Tire cost ultimately factors into car counts, and the series was very aware of this issue at hand, when they made their final decision.

With the shift to a new tire brand, it now has all the pavement winged sprint car sanctioning bodies east of the Mississippi River on the same tire brand for the first time in over a decade. Must See Racing also use the American Racer Tire and teams from both series regularly cross over.

Tentative plans for the first two races of the 2024 season call for open motor cars (360/410) will be required to run American Racer on both rear tires. Teams competing under the Southern Sprint Car Lights (602) rules package will be allowed the Hoosier Tire brand for the first two events in an effort for teams to deplete through previously purchased tire inventory. After the second event of the 2024 season, all teams will then be required to begin running the American Racer brand on all four corners. The announced American Racer compounds will be the same as those in Must See Racing.

Series Owner/Director Rick Day shared his thoughts on the decision to go to a different tire. “We are looking forward to starting a new chapter with the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series” stated Day. “We have been talking with American Racer for 3 years to make the switch and finally got the green light to move forward. We believe that the new tire will be a cost cutting factor for teams moving forward. We would like thank Hoosier Tire for their support over the past 8 years, and now we will focus on the new 2024 season and welcome American Racer Tires to the family for many years to come.”

American Racer Racing Tires is based in Indiana, Pennsylvania. Known around the globe for their quality, durability, repeatability, and value. American Racer tires are part of a tradition of craftsmanship and innovation that dates back to 1915. Proudly made in the U.S.A.

The first order of the American Racer tire should be delivered within the next two weeks. Questions can be directed to Rick Day at 813-377-5862 or Terry DeCaire at 813-376-9464

The 2024 schedule will kick off January 13, 2024, at Auburndale Speedway with the following race January 27, 2024, at Citrus County Speedway in Inverness, Florida.