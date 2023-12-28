DAVE STEELE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP WINGED PURSE ANNOUNCED

December 26, 2023 – Pinellas Park, Florida – Showtime Speedway have announced the purse for the first weekend of the Dave Steele World Sprint Car Championship.

The first weekend will kick off February 2, 2024, with an open practice and a Dash for Cash. The following night February 3, 2024, will see twin 35 lap features for the 410 restricted / 360 open non-sanctioned winged sprint cars. Each 35-lap feature event will pay $2500 to win. At the conclusion of both events, the driver with the best average between the two 35-lap feature events will be crowned the Dave Steele World Winged Sprint Car Champion and will collect a $1000 bonus.

The Dave Steele World Sprint Car Championship has until this year been an annual non-winged 125-lap feature event. This year a weekend of winged sprint car racing has been added. The annual 125-lap event will return the following weekend February 10, 2024, for the fifth consecutive time. The driver with the best overall average will be crowned the Dave Steele World Sprint Car Champion.

Both weekends of racing will be run as non-sanctioned events officiated by Showtime Speedway. Both weekends of racing will be run on Hoosier Racing Tires. The official tire compounds will be announced shortly by Showtime Speedway.

The purse for the February 3 winged events is listed below. It is the same purse for both 35-lap features. For more information of inquiries on this event please visit www.showtimespeedway.us or call Showtime Speedway promoter Robert Yoho (727) 430-4760

1. $2500

2. $750

3. $700

4. $650

5. $600

6. $550

7. $500

8. $450

9. $400

10. $350

11. $300 (Through field)