Goodyer Continues to Roll During Speedweek; Wins Third in a Row

GLENBURNIE, S.A. (December 28, 2023) — Jock Goodyer continued his domination of Clay-Per-View Speedweek picking up his third straight feature win in the series Thursday night at Borderline Speedway. Brock Hallett, James McFadden, Chase Randall, and Lachlan McHugh rounded out the top five.
Clay Per View Speedweek
Borderline Speedway
Glenburnie, South Australia
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Feature:
1. A1-Jock Goodyer
2. Q5-Brock Hallett
3. D5-James McFadden
4. USA9-Chase Randall
5. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
6. V37-Grant Anderson
7. N55-Jessie Attard
8. S14-Brendan Quinn
9. NQ10-Jy Corbet
10. USA-2 Justin Peck
11. S27-Daniel Pestka
12. USA87-Aaron Reutzel
13. V60-Jordyn Charge
14. S20-Glen Sutherland
15. S81-Luke Dillon
16. S3-Ben Morris
17. S63-Ryan Jones
18. S52-Matt Egel
19. T62-Tate Frost
20. V72-Jake Smith