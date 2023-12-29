Allstar Performance Weekend Event List: 12/29-30/2023

Friday, December 29, 2023
|Central Motor Speedway
|Cromwell, NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Central Motor Speedway
|Cromwell, NZ
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Expo Center
|Fort Wayne, IN
|Midget Cars
|Rumble in Fort Wayne
Saturday, December 30, 2023
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Expo Center
|Fort Wayne, IN
|Midget Cars
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Sprintcar Speedweek
|Central Motor Speedway
|Cromwell, NZ
|War of the Wings Sprint Car Series
|Latrobe Speedway
|Latrobe, TAS
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Maryborough Speedway
|Tinana, QLD
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Palmerston North International Speedway
|Palmerstone North, NZ
|Midget Cars
|Riverland Speedway
|Calperum, SA
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars