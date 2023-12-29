Allstar Performance Weekend Event List: 12/29-30/2023

Friday, December 29, 2023

Central Motor Speedway Cromwell, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Central Motor Speedway Cromwell, NZ Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Expo Center Fort Wayne, IN Midget Cars Rumble in Fort Wayne

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Expo Center Fort Wayne, IN Midget Cars
Avalon Raceway Lara, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Sprintcar Speedweek
Central Motor Speedway Cromwell, NZ War of the Wings Sprint Car Series
Latrobe Speedway Latrobe, TAS Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Maryborough Speedway Tinana, QLD Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Palmerston North International Speedway Palmerstone North, NZ Midget Cars
Riverland Speedway Calperum, SA Wingless V6 Sprint Cars