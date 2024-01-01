Abreu Starts 2024 in Victory Lane at Bunbury

BUNBURY, W.A. (January 1, 2024) — Rico Abreu kicked off the new year by winning the USA vs WA Speedweek feature with the Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series Monday night at Bunbury City Speedway. Abreu took the lead from Callum Williamson on lap 16 and drove away for his first win of the 2024 season and second during his trip to Australia this winter. Luke Oldfield, Cory Eliason, Williamson, and Jamie Maiolo rounded out the top five.
USA vs WA Speedweek
Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
Bunbury City Raceway
Bunbury, Western Australia
Monday, January 1, 2024
Feature:
1. U24-Rico Abreu
2. Q65-Luke Oldfield
3. U17-Cory Eliason
4. 3-Callum Williamson
5. 99-Jamie Maiolo
6. U95-Brock Zearfoss
7. 26-James Inglis
8. 77-Brad Maiolo
9. 2-Dayne Kingshott
10. 79-Kris Coyle
11. 60-Kaiden Manders
12. 44-Ryan Lancaster
13. U35-Lynton Jeffrey
14. 11-Jason Kendrick
15. 14-Jason Pryde
16. 25-Taylor Milling
17. 8-Andrew Priolo
18. 18-Kye Scroop
19. 4-Cameron Mckenzie
20. 67-Jaydee Dack
21. 24-Jack Williamson
22. U49-Brad Sweet
23. 19-Trent Pigdon
24. V27-Brenton Farrer