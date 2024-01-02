Tyler Courtney Following the High Limit Tour with Clauson-Marshall Racing for 2024

(January 2, 2024) — Tyler Courtney and Clauson-Marshall Racing were the latest addition announced to the High Limit Sprint Car Series roster for their first national season in 2024. After weeks of speculations the two-time All-Star Circuit of Champions title holder and former Kings Royal winner made the news official on Monday.

The addition of Courtney makes 16 teams that have committed to the High Limit tour for 2024, joining a talented roster that includes Rico Abreu, Jacob Allen, Spencer Bayston, Justin Peck, Brent Marks, and others.

The High Limit Sprint Car Series starts their 2024 campaign on February 12-13 at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida.