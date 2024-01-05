GLSS Releases 2024 Schedule

(January 5, 2024) — The Great Lakes Super Sprints announced their 2024 schedule on Friday with 39 race dates and six TBA’s between the North Region, South Region, and Touring series. 16 different racetracks in four states and Canada appear on this year’s schedule including some new tracks and others that have not appeared on the schedule in several years.

The 2024 campaign starts and ends at Waynesfield Raceway Park on April 13th and October 5th. GLSS will also appear at Waynesfield on three other occasions on May 26th, July 3rd, and August 24th.

Other Buckeye State stops for the GLSS tour include seven stops at Limaland Motorsports Park along with single visits to Eldora speedway on August 3rd, Fremont Speedway May 18th, and a return to the revitalized Millstream Speedway on August 25th.

I-96 Speedway anchors the Michigan portion of the schedule for GLSS in 2024 with six dates at the high banked 3/8-mile oval April 19th, May 31st, June 28th, July 26th, August 16, and August 30th. Three of the I-96 races are paired with visits to Crystal Motor Speedway this season on May 20th, June 29th, and August 31st to create a trio of two-day programs with minimal driving distance between the two facilities.

Hartford Motor Speedway in Hartford, Michigan returns to the GLSS schedule May 17th, June 14th, and August 9th while Butler Motor Speedway has a pair of dates on June 15th and August 17th. Silver Bullet Speedway has a single GLSS date on August 10th.

GLSS will make their first visits to a pair of legendary facilities in Indiana with two dates, one tentative, at Gas City I-69 Speedway May 10th and August 2nd along with one race at Lawrenceburg Speedway in Lawrenceburg, Indiana on May 11th.

I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tennessee is becoming an early season staple of the GLSS tour once again appearing on the schedule with a two-day program on April 26th and 27th.

The GLSS tour will return to Canada for the 2024 season to take place in the Midsummer Nationals and Northern Sprint Car Nationals at the legendary Ohsweken Speedway on Ohsweken, Ontario. This will be the 25th edition of the Canadian Nationals with large purses expected for both appearances at Ohsweken.

For more information on the Great Lakes Super Sprints visit http://www.greatlakessupersprints.com/ along with their social media channels on Faceboot, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Tik-Tok.

2024 Great Lakes Super Sprints Schedule