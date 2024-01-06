Lachlan McHugh Wins Second Night of the Red Hot Summer Shootout at Toowoomba

TOOWOOMBA, QLD (January 6, 2024) — Lachlan McHugh won the second night of the Red Hot Summer Shootout Saturday night at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway. McHugh, from Gold Coast, Queensland, took the lead from Brent Kratzman on lap 13 and drove away to a 1.259 second advantage over Ryan Newton at the finish. Jock Goodyer, Kratzmann, and Marcus Dumesny rounded out the to pfive.

The American continent was locked out of the top five with Aaron Reutzel being the top finishing American in sixth position. Carson Macedo finished 10th, Sheldon Haudenschild 14th, and Justin Peck 15th.

Dan Moes won the winged 360 sprint car feature.

Red Hot Summer Shootout

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway

Toowoomba, Queensland

Saturday, January 6, 2024

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

2. Q66-Ryan Newton

3. A1-Jock Goodyer

4. Q2-Brent Kratzmann

5. N47-Marcus Dumesny

6. USA87-Aaron Reutzel

7. Q16-Cody Maroske

8. Q17-Luke Oldfield

9. V60-Jordyn Charge

10. USA99-Carson Macedo

11. Q96-Harry Stewart

12. Q5-Brock Hallett

13. Q91-Taylor Prosser

14. USA25-Sheldon Haudenschild

15. USA78-Justin Peck

16. NQ10-Jy Corbet

17. N55-Jessie Attard

18. V6-Cameron Waters

19. N57-Matt Dumesny

20. Q46-Dylan Menz

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 60-Dan Moes

2. 44-Dan Murray

3. 40-Noah Ball

4. 86-Luke Manttan

5. 71-Tyler Burnham

6. 68-Connar Keiler

7. 45-Thomas Clarendon-Blair

8. 47-Brad Claridge

9. 65-Luke Harper

10. 73-Libby Ellis

11. 23-Thomas Button

12. 11-Harry Dixon

13. 72-Anthony Vanderreyden