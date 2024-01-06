Lachlan McHugh Wins Second Night of the Red Hot Summer Shootout at Toowoomba

TOOWOOMBA, QLD (January 6, 2024) — Lachlan McHugh won the second night of the Red Hot Summer Shootout Saturday night at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway. McHugh, from Gold Coast, Queensland, took the lead from Brent Kratzman on lap 13 and drove away to a 1.259 second advantage over Ryan Newton at the finish. Jock Goodyer, Kratzmann, and Marcus Dumesny rounded out the to pfive.
The American continent was locked out of the top five with Aaron Reutzel being the top finishing American in sixth position. Carson Macedo finished 10th, Sheldon Haudenschild 14th, and Justin Peck 15th.
Dan Moes won the winged 360 sprint car feature.
Red Hot Summer Shootout
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
Toowoomba, Queensland
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
2. Q66-Ryan Newton
3. A1-Jock Goodyer
4. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
5. N47-Marcus Dumesny
6. USA87-Aaron Reutzel
7. Q16-Cody Maroske
8. Q17-Luke Oldfield
9. V60-Jordyn Charge
10. USA99-Carson Macedo
11. Q96-Harry Stewart
12. Q5-Brock Hallett
13. Q91-Taylor Prosser
14. USA25-Sheldon Haudenschild
15. USA78-Justin Peck
16. NQ10-Jy Corbet
17. N55-Jessie Attard
18. V6-Cameron Waters
19. N57-Matt Dumesny
20. Q46-Dylan Menz
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 60-Dan Moes
2. 44-Dan Murray
3. 40-Noah Ball
4. 86-Luke Manttan
5. 71-Tyler Burnham
6. 68-Connar Keiler
7. 45-Thomas Clarendon-Blair
8. 47-Brad Claridge
9. 65-Luke Harper
10. 73-Libby Ellis
11. 23-Thomas Button
12. 11-Harry Dixon
13. 72-Anthony Vanderreyden