Sweet Dominates USA vs WA Speedweek Feature at Bunbury

BUNBURY, WA (January 6, 2024) — Brad Sweet dominated the USA vs WA Speedweek event Saturday at Bunbury Speedway taking the lead from Trent Pigdon on lap nine and drove away from the field. The victory was Sweet’s second during his Australian tour and first of the 2024 calendar year.

The victory was vindication for Sweet, who had mechanical issues earlier during his tour at Perth.

“I felt like we were really good here last time so we didn’t change much tonight,” said Sweet. “I got qualified a little better. I wasn’t sure what the track was going to do. But we just went ahead and tightened up like it was gonna slick up and once it started slipping up and kind of got over the hump and it got kind of like real technical with the little spots of moisture and you could really run off the throttle and find the grip and and I really like when we can get like that and kind of link all the grip together.”

Pigdon and Jamie Maiolo started on the front row for the 30-lap feature. Pigdon took the lead early while Sweet worked his way up through the field, taking second from Maiolo on seven. Two laps later Sweet was able to slide by Pigdon in turn one.

Sweet built up a lead of nearly seven seconds over Pigdon until a caution appeared with five laps to go when Kris Coyle and Jaydee Dack tangled on the backstretch.

After the restart Sweet drove away from the field again, building a 1.877 second advantage at the finish. Pigdon held off Zearfoss for the second position while Maiolo and Dayne Kingshott rounded out the top five.

while Sweet has been fast throughout his Australian tour, he was quick to credit his race team for overcoming some mechanical adversity during his stay.

“The guy’s been working hard. We’ve had troubles otherwise I feel like we’ve been in contention to probably contend for everyone that we’ve been here so hats off to the Landrigan team. They’ve been busting their butts we had to change engines, rear ends, and drive lines. All sorts of stuff over the last three or four nights so just happy about a smooth night for them and we got out one more night at Perth next weekend so hopefully we can close out with a with a strong final run.”

Brad Warwick won the limited sprint car feature.

USA vs WA Speedweek

Bunbury Speedway

Bunbury, Western Australia

Saturday, January 6, 2024

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 99-Jamie Maiolo

2. 77-Brad Maiolo

3. U95-Brock Zearfoss

4. 26-James Inglis

5. 79-Kris Coyle

6. U24-Rico Abreu

7. V27-Brenton Farrer

8. 67-Jaydee Dack

9. 16-Nathan Swan

Heat Race #2:

1. 19-Trent Pigdon

2. 14-Jason Pryde

3. U17-Cory Eliason

4. U49-Brad Sweet

5. 25-Taylor Milling

6. 97-Mitchell Wormall

7. 27-Brock Kenny

8. 60-Kaiden Manders

9. 24-Jack Williamson

Heat Race #3:

1. 2-Dayne Kingshott

2. 8-Andrew Priolo

3. 3-Callum Williamson

4. 44-Ryan Lancaster

5. 4-Cameron Mckenzie

6. 45-Aaron Chircop

7. 11-Jason Kendrick

8. 6-Todd Davis

9. 18-Kye Scroop

A-Dash:

1. 99-Jamie Maiolo

2. U17-Cory Eliason

3. U49-Brad Sweet

4. 3-Callum Williamson

5. 44-Ryan Lancaster

6. 77-Brad Maiolo

B-Dash:

1. 19-Trent Pigdon

2. U95-Brock Zearfoss

3. 2-Dayne Kingshott

4. 26-James Inglis

5. 14-Jason Pryde

6. 8-Andrew Priolo

Mid-Pack Dash:

1. 79-Kris Coyle

2. 25-Taylor Milling

3. U24-Rico Abreu

4. V27-Brenton Farrer

5. 97-Mitchell Wormall

6. 60-Kaiden Manders

7. 4-Cameron Mckenzie

8. 67-Jaydee Dack

B-Main:

1. 11-Jason Kendrick

2. 24-Jack Williamson

3. 6-Todd Davis

4. 45-Aaron Chircop

5. 16-Nathan Swan

6. 18-Kye Scroop

7. 27-Brock Kenny

Feature:

1. U49-Brad Sweet

2. 19-Trent Pigdon

3. U95-Brock Zearfoss

4. 99-Jamie Maiolo

5. 2-Dayne Kingshott

6. U24-Rico Abreu

7. 26-James Inglis

8. 3-Callum Williamson

9. 25-Taylor Milling

10. 77-Brad Maiolo

11. 44-Ryan Lancaster

12. 79-Kris Coyle

13. 97-Mitchell Wormall

14. 11-Jason Kendrick

15. 14-Jason Pryde

16. 60-Kaiden Manders

17. V27-Brenton Farrer

18. 8-Andrew Priolo

19. 4-Cameron Mckenzie

20. 6-Todd Davis

21. 24-Jack Williamson

22. 45-Aaron Chircop

23. 67-Jaydee Dack

24. U17-Cory Eliason

Winged Limited Sprints

Heat Race #1:

1. 77-Joel Ettridge

2. 91-Brad Warwick

3. 92-Chad Pittard

4. 60-Matthew Laughton

5. 80-Jason Shaddick

6. 95-Michael Keen

7. 88-Ben Pratt

Heat Race #2:

1. 91-Brad Warwick

2. 92-Chad Pittard

3. 95-Michael Keen

4. 77-Joel Ettridge

5. 60-Matthew Laughton

6. 80-Jason Shaddick

7. 88-Ben Pratt

Feature:

1. 91-Brad Warwick

2. 77-Joel Ettridge

3. 92-Chad Pittard

4. 95-Michael Keen

5. 80-Jason Shaddick

6. 60-Matthew Laughton

8. 88-Ben Pratt