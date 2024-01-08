Seavey Picks His Way Through Field to Win the Chili Bowl Race of Champions

By T.J. Buffenbarger

TULSA, OK (January 8, 2024) – Defending Chili Bowl Nationals champion Logan Seavey made a statement that he is the odds-on favorite to defend his title after a dominating performance in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Invitational Race of Champions Monday night at the Tulsa Expo Raceway

Seavey patiently worked his way through the field, biding his time with every pass showing the same kind of speed he carried throughout the 2023 season.

“it’s just kind of did what I was doing all year,” said Seavey of biding his time for good passing opportunities. “When you have cars that are just so fast, you don’t have to force issues. I was just so comfortable. I know, 25 laps at a short race, but when you really start fourth you’re right there.”

Briscoe led the first 12 laps as Seavey patiently moved up from fourth starting position, waiting for his opportunity to take second from Tyler Courtney with a slide job on lap 10. Seavey then closed in on Briscoe, again waiting for his opportunity to slide past Briscoe on lap 13 for the lead.

“Sunshine was struggling as a cushion got bigger,” Seavey said of Courtney’s car mid-race. “I just knew as soon as he bombed once I would have a good enough run to beside him, and it was just same way with Briscoe. Like I said, I just don’t have to force moves. If I don’t have them, I don’t take them. Then when I take the chance I go for and I put them away quick, and I go get the next guy.”

From there Seavey was not seriously challenged. Tyler Courtney was able to hold off a late charge from mid-pack by Cannon McIntosh for the second position while McIntosh rounded out the podium.

38th Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy

16th O’Reilly Auto Parts Invitational Race of Champions

Tulsa Expo Raceway

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Monday, January 8, 2024

Qualifying:

1. 39-Logan Seavey, 11.267[16]

2. 84-Jesse Love, 11.277[4]

3. 57-Tyler Courtney, 11.292[18]

4. 5-Chase Briscoe, 11.320[7]

5. 67K-Brent Crews, 11.368[12]

6. 1S-Spencer Bayston, 11.374[11]

7. 47X-Zach Daum, 11.393[8]

8. 5CB-Karter Sarff, 11.410[14]

9. 71P-Cannon McIntosh, 11.413[19]

10. 29S-Hank Davis, 11.414[20]

11. 58-David Gravel, 11.422[2]

12. 41-Corey Day, 11.432[6]

13. 88-Tanner Thorson, 11.453[9]

14. 91K-Kaylee Bryson, 11.550[1]

15. 1-Sammy Swindell, 11.574[5]

16. 71-Jade Avedisian, 11.625[3]

17. 2J-Justin Grant, 11.634[17]

18. 3W-Brandon Waelti, 11.806[10]

19. 19-Tim McCreadie, 11.823[15]

20. 19R-Ricky Thornton Jr.[13]

O’Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions (25 Laps)

1. 39-Logan Seavey[4]

2. 57-Tyler Courtney[2]

3. 71P-Cannon McIntosh[9]

4. 5CB-Karter Sarff[8]

5. 5-Chase Briscoe[1]

6. 88-Tanner Thorson[13]

7. 29S-Hank Davis[10]

8. 1S-Spencer Bayston[6]

9. 41-Corey Day[12]

10. 47X-Zach Daum[7]

11. 58-David Gravel[11]

12. 84-Jesse Love[3]

13. 67K-Brent Crews[5]

14. 19R-Ricky Thornton Jr[18]

15. 91K-Kaylee Bryson[14]

16. 1-Sammy Swindell[15]

17. 71-Jade Avedisian[16]

18. 19-Tim McCreadie[19]

19. 2J-Justin Grant[17]

20. 3W-Brandon Waelti[20]