Kyle Larson to Compete at the Chili Bowl Thursday

TULSA, OK (January 9, 2024) — Kyle Larson will return to the Tulsa Expo Raceway Thursday night to compete at the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals for Keith Kunz Motorsports.

Floracing broke the news that Larson would compete in a Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 98K sponsored by DH Horton, FloRacing, HendrickCars.com. If Larson makes the Saturday finale he will attempt to compete in both the Wild West Shootout and the Chili Bowl Nationals on Saturday.

Larson won the Chili Bowl in 2020 and 2021, but skipped the event last season. Since then Emmett Hahn, Chili Bowl event promoter, bumped up the winners purse to $20,000 to win and $2,000 to start.