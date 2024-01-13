Macedo Wins Australian Sprintcar Allstars Feature at Warrnambool

WARNAMBOOL, VIC (January 14, 2024) — Carson Macedo continued his winning ways during his tour in Australia winning the feature event Sunday night with the Australian Sprintcar Allstars series at Premier Speedway. The victory was Macedo’s third win of the weekend, backing up is victories Friday night at Avalon Raceway and Saturday at Simpson Speedway.

Jamie Veal, Rusty Hickman, Chase Randall, and Scott Enderl rounded out the top five.

Australian Sprintcar Allstars

Premier Speedway

Warrnambool, Victoria

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Feature:

1. USA99-Carson Macedo

2. V35-Jamie Veal

3. V40-Rusty Hickman

4. USA9-Chase Randall

5. SA11-Scott Enderl

6. V88-Robbie Farr

7. V25-Jack Lee

8. S27-Daniel Pestka

9. V68-Brett Milburn

10. S98-Chad Ely

11. V11-Chris Solomon

12. USA45-Riley Goodno

13. V95-Ryan Davis

14. V72-Jake Smith

15. SA96-Brendan Guerin

16. A1-Mark Caruso

17. V65-Kane Newcombe

18. SA24-Ricky Maiolo

19. VA91-Daniel Scott

20. V7-Paul Solomon