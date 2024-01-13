McClymont Wins the North Island Title

Mt. MAUGANUI, NZ (January 13, 2024) — Luke McClymont won the North Island Midget Championship Saturday night at Baypark Speedway. McClymont led all 25-laps in route to the title. Alec Insley, Brock Maskovich, Ben Morrison, and Travis Buckley rounded out the top five.

Ryan O’Connor won the sprint car feature after trading the lead Keaton Dahm multiple times before driving away for the victory. Rodney Wood, Jamie Larsen, and Zackary Sokol rounded out the to pfive.

North Island Midget Championship

Baypark Speedway

Mt. Mauganui, New Zealand

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. 4M-Luke McClymont

2. 71A-Alec Insley

3. 5M-Brock Maskovich

4. 97A-Ben Morrison

5. 7M-Travis Buckley

6. 24A-Morgan McHugh

7. 21M-Campbell Stewart

8. 63M-Jayden Worthington

9. 9A-Trent Way

10. 17V-Glenn Huijs

11. 5K-Tyla Robins

12. 24S-Mark Willians

13. 7K-Benjamin Mathews

14. 68P-Jordan Russ

15. 77K-Brent Curran

16. 74V-Ben Huijs

17. 95K-Mitch Fabish

18. 31A-Stefan Adams

19. 9M-Peter Hunnibell

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 98M-Ryan O’Connor

2. 88M-Keaton Dahm

3. 51M-Rodney Wood

4. 82M-Jamie Larsen

5. 47M-Zackary Sokol

6. 6M-James Dahm

7. 41M-Cole Wood

8. 7K-Dion Kendall

9. 18M-Greg Pickerill

10. 58M-Bayley Betts

11. 16A-Ryan Barry

12. 4M-Colin Entwisle

13. 9M-Holly Williams

14. 81M-Josh Cumming

15. 22M-Ryan Laskey

16. 56M-Darryl Angus

17. 27M-Ritchie Battersby

18. 86M-Adam Davis

19. 28M-Ayrton Hodson

DNS: 93M-Syd Ferguson

DNS: 92A-Chris Kernohen

DNS: 11A-Raymond Griffen