Bettis Wins Southern Sprint Car Shootout Feature at Auburndale

From David Sink

AUBURNDALE, FL (January 13, 2024) — 14-year-old Colton Bettis captured his second career BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series victory Saturday night at Auburndale Speedway. Bettis got the jump from his pole starting position and led wire-to-wire to claim the 40-lap feature event.

A lap one incident saw early race contenders Steven Hollinger and Joe Liguori collected in a turn 3 accident when both cars made contact. Both would have to restart at the tail of the field on the restart.

Following Bettis to the checkered were Dude Teate, Sport Allen, Steven Hollinger, and Billy Boyd Jr. rounding out the top five.

Bettis, who was the 2023 series Rookie of the Year, becomes the first North American open wheel winner of the year with his win Saturday night.

Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series

Auburndale Speedway

Auburndale, Florida

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Feature:

1. 61-Colton Bettis

2. 93-Dude Teate

3. 88a-Sport Allen

4. 81-Steven Hollinger

5. 7b-Billy Boyd Jr.

6. 32-Ray Bragg III

7. 68-Joe Liguori

8. 21b-Larry Brazil Jr.

9. 18-Shane Butler

10. 555-Dylan Reynolds

11. 3x-Bo Hartley

12. 25-Bruce Brantley

13. 1-Gary Wiggins