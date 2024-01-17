Racing America Partners with Must See Racing in 2024

From Must See Racing

HOLLY, MI (January 16, 2024) — The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit today announced they have in place a live streaming partnership with Racing America for the 2024 season. The partnership will see Racing America live stream 8 events from the MSR schedule in 2024. This will be the first time in the history of the series they have had an exclusive live streaming partner.

“We are really excited to be live streaming eight of our Must See Racing events on Racing America in 2024” explained MSR President Jim Hanks.

“Showcasing the MSR record setting pavement winged sprint car racing with our marketing partners American Racer, Engine Pro Perfit and their supply partners on Racing America’s first-class programming and distribution significantly expands our brand of racing entertainment and fan base across the country.

Our race teams from across the USA and Canada are all looking forward to the upcoming season with the RA live streaming available to their fans”.

Racing America Director of Broadcasting Alan Dietz explained the reasoning for adding MSR to the fold.

“We’re looking to expand our subscriber base. Must See Racing is just a part of what we’re doing in open wheel racing, that’s part of a bigger strategy for us going into 2024 and beyond. The winged sprint cars of Must See Racing are fast and exciting. I think it’s a form of racing our existing subscribers will appreciate. If you’re a pavement open wheel fan, there’s gonna be plenty of that in the near future on Racing America”.

The schedule of MSR events that will be live streamed will be announced soon. The first event scheduled to be live streamed will be the March 2, 2004, non-points “Children’s Dream Fund 50” from Citrus County Speedway in Inverness, Florida. The 50-lap $5,000-to-win event will be co-sanctioned with the Florida based Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series. The event is expected to draw some of the top winged pavement sprint car teams from across the country.

For more details on Racing America including subscription options please visit https://www.racingamerica.com/watch