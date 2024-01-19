Ligouri Enters Children’s Dream Fund 50

From David Sink

(January 19, 2024) — When the Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit announced that they would co-sanction an event March 2, 2024, with the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series, it grabbed Joe Liguori’s attention.

Liguori is a Tampa born driver who currently competes with both series. To him, this race offers the best of both Worlds. Liguori may in fact be one of the few drivers who will be in the field who has won in both series in recent seasons. Liguori picked up his first career SSSS victory this past September when he scored a win at Auburndale Speedway

.

“When I first heard the announcement of this race, I thought it was a good thing for an alliance between the two organizations” explained Liguori. “People stop butting heads when you gain an alliance. You also get more cars. Being on the same tire opened the door for all of this.”

Being familiar with both series, Liguori was asked if he might have an advantage heading into the ‘Children’s Dream Fund 50’.

“Yeah, I’ve raced Citrus County Speedway quite a bit. My Florida car owner George Rudolph has raced there a lot as well with different drivers over the years. I feel like we have a real shot to win this. Regardless of who will be there you still gotta be fast”.

“They’re gonna qualify, which is something southern guys normally don’t do. Quite frankly, all the guys I race with up north get to come down and see one of the tracks I grew up racing at. Winning is our main goal but a top three would be nice. There will be a lot of 410’s in the field and we got a 360. I still feel like we got an advantage at a track like Citrus County Speedway. I’m really looking forward to this race.”

The 50-lap $5,000 to win race is expected to draw all the SSSS regulars as well as a handful of MSR regulars. This announcement of Liguori’s participation of one of the first MSR regulars who intend to compete in this event. Others are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Event promoter JJ Dutton is using this race to draw attention to the non-profit Childrens Dream Fund organization. The hope is through this event, money and awareness can be raised to assist the organization.

The event will be streamed live on Racing America. For more info on the streaming details of the event please visit offer.racingamerica.com