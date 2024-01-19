Ohsweken Speedway Information & Registration Meetings Set For Sunday, February 25

From Ohsweken Speedway

OHSWEKEN, ONT (January 19, 2024) — Ohsweken Speedway officials will be holding pre-season information and registration meetings on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at the Glenn Styres Racing shop located at 2159 Fourth Line in Ohsweken, Ontario.

Ohsweken Speedway teams are welcome to bring their questions or concerns to this pre-season information session for weekly Friday Night Excitement divisions.

Thursday Night Micro Sprint officials will be on hand to discuss the 2024 Micro Sprint program and answer any questions.

Grandstand Season Passes and Pit Registrations for the 2024 Ohsweken Speedway season will be available for purchase. Payments can be made via cash, cheque, debit card, or credit card.

Registration forms for drivers and crew are available at the following link: https://ohswekenspeedway.ca/membership-form/ (found on the Ohsweken Speedway website under Competitor Info > Membership Forms)

LOCATION:

Glenn Styres Racing

2159 Fourth Line

Ohsweken ON N0A 1M0

DATE:

Sunday, February 25, 2024

TIMES:

12:00pm to 4:00pm – Registration for all Ohsweken Speedway race teams

1:00pm to 2:00pm – Micro Sprints meeting

2:00pm to 3:00pm – 360 Sprint Cars & Crate Sprint Cars meeting

3:00pm to 4:00pm – Mini Stocks & Thunder Stocks meeting

The meetings will be carried as live infocasts on www.GForceTV.net and the Ohsweken Speedway Facebook page for those that cannot attend in person.