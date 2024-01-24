Hallett Wins the President’s Cup at Avalon

LARA, VIC (January 24, 2024) — Brock Hallett made the wait for the President’s Cup worthwhile by winning the feature event Wednesday night at Avalon Raceway. After waiting one week after weather forced the postponement of the event, Hallett took the lead on lap seven from Ryan Newton and led the remainder of the 30-lap main event for his first victory of the 2024 calendar year.

Grant Anderson, Jamie Veal, Marcus Dumesny, and Jock Goodyer rounded out the top five.

President’s Cup

Avalon Raceway

Lara, Victoria

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Feature:

1. Q5-Brock Hallett

2. V37-Grant Anderson

3. V35-Jamie Veal

4. N47-Marcus Dumesny

5. A1-Jock Goodyer

6. W2-Kerry Madsen

7. T62-Tate Frost

8. W60-Kaidan Manders

9. V72-Jacob Smith

10. V60-Jordyn Charge

11. N92-Sam Walsh

12. W26-James Ingelis

13. W8-Andrew Priolo

14. V68-Brett Milburn

15. N48-Jackson Delamont

16. T45-Chad Gardner

17. VA75-David Donegan

18. V27-Ross Jarred

19. T7-Tim Hutchins

20. Q66-Ryan Newton