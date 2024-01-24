Hallett Wins the President’s Cup at Avalon

LARA, VIC (January 24, 2024) — Brock Hallett made the wait for the President’s Cup worthwhile by winning the feature event Wednesday night at Avalon Raceway. After waiting one week after weather forced the postponement of the event, Hallett took the lead on lap seven from Ryan Newton and led the remainder of the 30-lap main event for his first victory of the 2024 calendar year.
Grant Anderson, Jamie Veal, Marcus Dumesny, and Jock Goodyer rounded out the top five.
President’s Cup
Avalon Raceway
Lara, Victoria
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Feature:
1. Q5-Brock Hallett
2. V37-Grant Anderson
3. V35-Jamie Veal
4. N47-Marcus Dumesny
5. A1-Jock Goodyer
6. W2-Kerry Madsen
7. T62-Tate Frost
8. W60-Kaidan Manders
9. V72-Jacob Smith
10. V60-Jordyn Charge
11. N92-Sam Walsh
12. W26-James Ingelis
13. W8-Andrew Priolo
14. V68-Brett Milburn
15. N48-Jackson Delamont
16. T45-Chad Gardner
17. VA75-David Donegan
18. V27-Ross Jarred
19. T7-Tim Hutchins
20. Q66-Ryan Newton