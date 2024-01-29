RSR and Aaron Reutzel boast major partner support for 2024

By Fully Injected Motorsports

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (January 26, 2024) – The 2024 season will be a big one for Ridge & Sons Racing (RSR) and Clute, Texas, native, Aaron Reutzel, not only chasing a track championship at the Sprint Car Capital of the World, but the team will aim for big wins in the surrounding area, filling the holes in their non-Knoxville agenda with regional headliners featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and High Limit Sprint Car Series.

With their big schedule comes big support, and RSR and Reutzel are excited to welcome a number of major partners including Folkens Brothers Trucking, Don Long & STC, American Table, The P.O. Box, B And L Holdings, Rasmusson Service Center, and Xpress Laundry. The team/partner relationship stems deep at RSR with the end goal not only including victories and championships, but a heightened sense of exposure for all involved – the most valuable return.

“We’re pretty blessed to have so many great people involved with us at Ridge & Sons Racing, and it’s support like that that allows us to go out and be competitive on two different fronts this season. Aaron is an exceptional talent and he will do a great job at representing all of our partners at the highest level,” Brian Ridge explained. “Folkens Brother Trucking, STC, American Table, The P.O. Box, Rasmusson, Xpress, B and L – these aren’t just partners, they are the building blocks and essential components for what we hope to be a successful season.”

The 2024 Knoxville Raceway season is set to activate on Friday and Saturday, April 19-20; Friday will feature practice sessions with Saturday’s event featuring a full program. Reutzel, recently earning a Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic title in Australia, will venture south to the Sunshine State prior to his slate in the Midwest, kicking things off with High Limit Sprint Car Series and 360 Sprint Car competition at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida.

“It will be a great way to shake things down and better ourselves for the rest of the year,” Ridge, describing East Bay, commented. “We hope everyone can join us.”

Ridge & Sons Racing and Aaron Reutzel would like to thank all of their marketing partners: Commercial Edge, Ridge Development, North Ridge Development, B And L Holdings, Xpress Laundry, American Table, Folkens Brothers Trucking, Rasmusson Service Center, Don Long & STC, The P.O. Box, and The Bargain Barn

